President Sheikh Mohamed offers warm wishes on Eid Al Adha

The leaders of the UAE have sent Eid Al Adha greetings to all people around the world celebrating the occasion.

President Sheikh Mohamed shared messages with leaders of Arab and Islamic nations.

He wished them and their peoples continued progress, prosperity and stability.

Earlier on Saturday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also sent Eid Al Adha greetings to the people of the UAE and all Arabs and Muslims around the world.

“May the Muslim nations be well, in good health, and at peace every year on the occasion of Eid Al Adha,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in Arabic, alongside a video.

“We pray that God returns it to us and you with goodness, blessings and acceptance.”

يجتمع اليوم المسلمون في أنقى وأرقى تجمع على وجه الأرض … على صعيد عرفات ..

نسأل الله أن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم .. ومن المؤمنين دعاءهم ..



وكل عام وجميع الشعوب الاسلامية في خير وصحة وسلام بمناسبة عيد الأضحي المبارك .. نسأل الله أن يعيده علينا وعليكم باليمن والبركات وقبول الطاعات . pic.twitter.com/YEQYBIRJgh — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 15, 2024

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, also sent Eid greetings and extended warm wishes to the Hajj pilgrims.

“We congratulate our wise leadership, our people, and all the Arab peoples,” he added in Arabic. “Happy New Year, and may you be blessed.”

Eid Al Adha will begin on Sunday.

A four-day holiday for Eid for the public and private sectors has already been announced.

Employees have been given leave on June 15 to mark Arafat Day, with Eid Al Adha to be observed from June 16 to 18.

Work will resume on Wednesday.

Eid Al Adha is one of the most important festivals in Islam. It means “festival of the sacrifice” and coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah, which all Muslims are required to make at least once in their lives if able to do so.