President Sheikh Mohamed receives phone call from Prime Minister of Netherlands

President Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call on Monday from Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

The call focused on the strong relations between the two nations, according to state news agency Wam.

The Israel-Gaza war was near the top of the agenda during the discussion.

"Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Rutte discussed urgent efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire in response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the need to increase the flow of humanitarian aid, and the importance of protecting civilians,” Wam reported.

“Additionally, they addressed the broader implications of the crisis on stability and security in the Middle East and globally.

“The conversation also highlighted the need for the international community to take swift and decisive action towards achieving a political solution aimed at preventing the conflict from escalating further.”

They also emphasised the need to establish a clear path towards a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution to ensure regional security and stability, Wam added.