President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Narendra Modi on Indian election result

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday congratulated Narendra Modi on the result of the Indian elections.

While the Indian Prime Minister’s Bharatiya Janata Party fell short of a simple majority, the nationalists are still comfortably the largest party in the country's parliament and Mr Modi is expected to form a coalition government in the coming days.

“I congratulate my friend Narendra Modi on his victory in the recent elections, wishing him success in leading India towards further progress and development,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

“I look forward to continuing to work together during the coming period to enhance strategic UAE-Indian relations and achieve our common development goals for the benefit of our two peoples.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also sent his best wishes to Mr Modi.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic re-election for a third term,” he wrote on X.

“We trust that India, under his leadership, will maintain its economic progress and continue to build on his remarkable achievements of the past decade. We look forward to further strengthening our bilateral relations across all areas of co-operation for mutual benefit and prosperity.”

Final results were published early on Wednesday, with Mr Modi’s party winning 240 seats – 32 off the number needed to begin to form a government.

The main opposition Indian National Congress won 99 seats in the 543-member parliament.

Mr Modi’s BJP will be relying on National Democratic Alliance partners to form the next government, with the bloc winning 294 seats.

Mr Modi visited the UAE in February and inaugurated the landmark Baps Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

While in January, Sheikh Mohamed visited India and met Mr Modi while attending the Vibrant Gujarat business summit.