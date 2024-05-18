UAE minister Mohammad Al Gergawi awarded honorary doctorate by Georgetown University

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Georgetown University at a graduation ceremony in Washington.

Mr Al Gergawi was honoured with a Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa for his significant contributions to the public and private sectors along with society, Wam reported.

He also gave the keynote address at the graduation ceremony for 900 students at the university’s McDonough School of Business.

Georgetown University President John J DeGioia bestowed the honorary degree.

The citation recognised Mr Al Gergawi for “his career of public service, marked by investments in education and innovation in human development to elevate both his own nation and the wider world, his efforts to advance his country’s evolution and growth while also seeking the common good of all of mankind, and his work to deliver on a long-term strategic vision that will lead the way to a better world,” Wam reported.

The graduates now join Georgetown University’s prestigious global alumni network, which includes more than 220,000 members worldwide.

In September 2023, Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business launched its Executive Master of Business Administration programme (Executive MBA) at the Dubai International Financial Centre Academy, garnering widespread interest and admitting 54 students, Wam said.

Equipping students to lead with innovation and foresight, the programme offers elective courses that encompass a range of topics prioritised by the UAE for its economic growth, including sustainability and AI development, Wam reported.

The first cohort of UAE students is set to graduate in 2025 after completing the 20-month programme.