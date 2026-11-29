Iran used SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet services in attacks against American troops after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran, The Washington Post has reported.

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk became enraged upon learning of two unauthorised uses of Starlink, one by Iran and the other by the US military, the newspaper quoted sources as saying.

His team concluded that Iran was using the service in its efforts against US forces, the report said.

Mr Musk was also informed that the US military had flown one-way drones using Starshield, the militarised version of Starlink, but under a cheaper subscription plan intended for ground operations, one of the people told the Post.

SpaceX and the Iranian Foreign Ministry have not yet commented on the report.

A classified report to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth described the Iranian military's use of Starlink, the Post reported.

The US Defence Department said in a statement to Reuters that it "is not aware of the report to the (office of the Defence Secretary) pertaining to this subject".

The use of Starlink in regions of geopolitical conflict, as well as control over access to the service and its illicit use by sanctioned entities, has drawn scrutiny amid the wars in Iran and Ukraine.

Starlink is not licensed to operate in Iran, but Mr Musk has previously said the service is active in the country.

Iranian authorities have cut public access to the internet during periods of unrest, including during deadly nationwide protests in January, after which the US government smuggled thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran, The Wall Street Journal has previously reported.

The Iranian regime has maintained tight control of internet access since the US and Israel began the conflict with Iran at the end of February.