Costa Rica has denied entry to UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese, a leading critic of Israel's conduct in Gaza, prompting criticism from the organisation's leading human rights official.

The UN human rights office said on X that Ms Albanese had been denied entry on what authorities described as national security grounds.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday said he was “deeply concerned” by the decision and urged Costa Rican authorities to reconsider after Ms Albanese was stopped at Juan Santamaria International Airport outside the capital, San Jose.

Ms Albanese, an Italian lawyer and the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, had travelled to receive an honorary doctorate from the state-run University of Costa Rica.

The Costa Rican migration service said it acted after receiving an alert, and that the decision was consistent with national security measures.

Costa Rica's action has drawn attention to its increasingly close ties with the US and Israel under President Laura Fernandez, marking a shift for a country traditionally associated with support for multilateral institutions and international diplomacy.

Ms Albanese said immigration police had refused to release her from an airport despite a Constitutional Court order allowing her to go to a hotel.

“Shocking. The Constitutional Court of CR ordered that I am let out to go to a hotel and rest and the immigration police does not let me. Am I detained?? Help,” Ms Albanese said in a post on X.

She was later transferred to a nearby hotel and was expected to travel to Mexico on Saturday.

“I was almost forced to board the plane to be shipped back to Paris,” she said in a video interview from the airport with journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin.

“I opposed it, and they threatened to put me on the plane by force,” she added, describing the airport holding facilities as unsanitary.

Ms Albanese is one of the most outspoken international critics of Israel's military campaign in Gaza and was recently sanctioned by the US over her links to the International Criminal Court.

She rejected accusations connecting her to terrorism and expressed hope that Costa Rica would reverse its decision.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, welcomed the move in a post on X.

A UN special rapporteur is an independent expert appointed to investigate and report on alleged human rights violations.