Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had admitted to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that the drone attack that sank a Russian warship at a Libyan naval base was carried out without co-ordination with European allies.
“We discussed the issues we are dealing with right now, and it’s important that we understand each other,” Mr Zelenskyy wrote on X after a phone call with Ms Meloni on Friday. “I confirmed that the recent operation in Libya was conducted without prior co-ordination with our European partners.”
“I also stressed our commitment to making sure our respective authorities share all necessary information and maintain direct, regular and effective communication,” he said.
Ms Meloni had warned Ukraine in the past against allowing the war with Russia to spill into the Mediterranean. The conflict began with the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Ukraine said its naval drones attacked the Russian warship Merkury at a naval base in Benghazi on November 22 and also hit a Russian cargo vessel off Libya’s coast that Kyiv said had been used to transport weapons.
Italy has been among Europe's staunchest supporters of Ukraine in its war with Russia, but the attack on the warship appears to have strained relations between the two countries. Statements issued after Friday's phone call suggested the conversation was tense.
Moreover, Italy’s account appeared to contradict Mr Zelenskyy’s earlier remarks to the BBC that Ukrainian forces never carry out such attacks without consulting partners. He did not specify which countries he meant.
“The operation violated Libya’s sovereignty and risks extending the conflict into the Mediterranean,” a statement released by Ms Meloni's office said. “Rome couldn’t accept actions that put Italian or regional security at risk.”
The Italian Prime Minister is heading into an election year as many in her own coalition and in the opposition have adopted political stances that are widely seen as more pro-Russian. The possibility that Russia’s war against Ukraine could spread closer to home, given Italy’s proximity to Libya, poses a political danger for her.
Meanwhile, a Libya-bound convoy of Russian ships carrying military vehicles has turned round in the Mediterranean, three people from military and security services told Reuters.
Another convoy, which was escorted by a Russian navy frigate, Golovko, turned around near the Strait of Sicily on the same day as the attack in Benghazi, according to a European military official who had been tracking the convoy.
A Ukrainian military intelligence official and a separate Middle East security official confirmed that a second flotilla had turned from heading to Libya and was now paused off the coast of Algeria.
With reporting from Reuters and Bloomberg.