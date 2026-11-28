Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had admitted to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia ⁠Meloni ​that the drone attack that ​sank a Russian warship ⁠at a Libyan naval base ⁠was carried out ​without co-ordination with European allies.

“We discussed the issues we are dealing ​with ⁠right now, ‌and it’s important that we understand each ​other,” Mr Zelenskyy wrote on X after a phone call with Ms Meloni on Friday. “I confirmed that the recent operation in Libya was conducted without prior co-ordination with our European partners.”

“I also stressed our commitment to making ​sure our respective authorities share all necessary information and maintain direct, regular and effective communication,” he said.

Ms Meloni had warned Ukraine in the past against allowing the war with Russia to spill into the Mediterranean. The conflict began with the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Satellite images shows a Russian corvette docked at Benghazi port in Libya before the attack on November 21, and then below water the following day. Reuters Show caption: Satellite images shows a Russian corvette docked at Benghazi…

Ukraine said its naval ​drones attacked the Russian ‌warship Merkury at ⁠a naval base in ​Benghazi on November 22 and also hit a ​Russian ‌cargo vessel off Libya’s coast that Kyiv ⁠said had been used to transport weapons.

Italy has been among Europe's staunchest supporters of Ukraine in its war with Russia, but the attack on the warship appears to have strained relations between the two countries. Statements issued after Friday's phone call suggested the conversation was tense.

Moreover, Italy’s account appeared to contradict Mr Zelenskyy’s earlier remarks to the BBC that Ukrainian forces never carry out such attacks without consulting partners. He did not specify which countries he meant.

“The operation violated Libya’s sovereignty and risks extending the conflict into the Mediterranean,” a statement released by Ms Meloni's office said. “Rome couldn’t accept actions that put Italian or regional security at risk.”

The Italian Prime Minister is heading into an election year as many in her own coalition and in the opposition have adopted political stances that are widely seen as more pro-Russian. The possibility that Russia’s war against Ukraine could spread closer to home, given Italy’s proximity to Libya, poses a political danger for her.

Meanwhile, a Libya-bound convoy of Russian ships carrying ​military ​vehicles ​⁠has turned round in the ⁠Mediterranean, three people from military and security services told Reuters.

Another convoy, which was escorted by a Russian navy frigate, Golovko, turned around near the Strait of Sicily on the same day as the attack in Benghazi, according to a European military official who had been tracking the ​convoy.

A Ukrainian military intelligence ​official ‌and a separate Middle East security official confirmed that a second ⁠flotilla had turned from heading to Libya and was now paused off the coast of Algeria.

With reporting from Reuters and Bloomberg.