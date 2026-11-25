Iran has reportedly suspended the execution of two protesters amid international pressure, in what would be a rare occurrence in the country.

Milad Armoon and Navid Najjaran were set to be hanged on Wednesday morning, but Mr Armoon's lawyer said the order was suspended.

“A few hours before the execution, I was notified by phone that it had been halted, and I informed his family,” Mohammad Aghasi wrote on X early on Wednesday morning, adding he had “spent a week in agonising suspense”.

However, the Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's judiciary, later said that the death sentences were not overturned and that reports over the timing of their executions were inaccurate.

The pair were arrested amid the 2022 protests over women's rights following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest by Iran's morality police for allegedly breaching laws that mandate women to cover their heads.

Mr Armoon and Mr Najjaran were initially sentenced to death, in a disputed trial over the killing of a Basij militia member during the nationwide protests, but Iran's Supreme Court overturned the verdicts.

Days later, a Revolutionary Court sentenced them to death in a parallel case on charges of moharebeh, which means waging war against God, and corruption on Earth.

Mai Sato, the UN's special rapporteur on Iran, was among those who had called for the executions to be suspended, referring to allegations of torture and forced confessions.

“It is difficult to see how a death sentence can rest on a killing of which they were acquitted,” she had said.

In recent years, data shows that executions in Iran are at their highest level in decades. Iran executed at least 1,639 people in 2025, the highest number since 1989 – or a 68 per cent increase on 2024 and an average of four to five executions a day.

While the pace has slowed in 2026, executions nonetheless remain high. Iran Human Rights, an Oslo-based non-profit organisation that monitors abuses in Iran, documented 691 executions between January and October this year, including three people arrested as children and 23 women.

Floggings over alleged political offences have also risen. Between 2000 and 2009, political cases accounted for only 6 per cent of documented sentences. In the more recent data, 617 of 784 cases (79 per cent) involved political or speech-related offences.