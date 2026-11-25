Israel's nuclear arsenal has come under scrutiny again, with a US non-profit's report referring to further construction at the country's main plant and efforts to maintain its decades-old reactor despite its ageing status.

The Nuclear Notebook, published by the Chicago-based journal Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, relied on satellite images, public statements and research to update its assessment of Israel's nuclear weapons and programme.

Israel remains the only country in the Middle East believed to possess a nuclear arsenal. It has never officially acknowledged holding nuclear weapons.

According to the report, Israel's alleged stockpile of about 90 warheads remains the same as it was in the last Notebook edition from 2021.

The authors cited an estimate by the International Panel on Fissile Materials that said, as of the beginning of 2025, Israel may have accumulated a stockpile of 800 to 1,000 kilograms of plutonium, which could hypothetically be used to build between 160 and 250 nuclear weapons.

The report, released earlier this month, highlighted recent images and military upgrades linked to nuclear activities.

"Satellite images from 2026 show construction of a new circular structure with a diameter like the existing reactor, although there is no indication at this point that this work is related to a nuclear reactor," it said.

"It could potentially be another building type, such as a storage tank".

The Dimona reactor believed to have been built in the 1950s, which began operations in the 1960s, will need to be replaced, the report said. It was only meant to last about 40 years, so it is now more than 20 years past its design life.

Israel’s non-party status to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty means that it may face challenges purchasing a replacement reactor from another country. Israeli officials have allegedly said they want to keep the reactor running until 2040.

Missiles and submarines

According to the report, Israel is thought to possess a nuclear-capable missile force of 25 to 50 road-mobile launchers with up to 50 Jericho ballistic missiles at the Sdot Micha base in central Israel.

It also operates six German-built Dolphin-class diesel-electric submarines, which may have nuclear capabilities. Although Israel’s submarines are home-ported near Haifa on the Mediterranean coast, in recent years they have occasionally sailed through the Suez Canal, probably as a deterrence signal to Iran, said researchers Hans M. Kristensen and Mackenzie Knight-Boyle from the Federation of American Scientists.

"During Israel’s war with Iran in 2026, a Dolphin-class submarine surfaced off the coast. The Israeli army reportedly stated the submarine was conducting routine operational activities in the area and cleared the photo for publication," their report said.

Meanwhile, the F-35 squadrons are gradually replacing the ageing F-16s. The US Air Force and several Nato allies use the F-35As in a nuclear strike role, and Israel’s Channel 12 previously reported that an unnamed “senior-level US official” refused to say if Israel had requested such an upgrade for its F-35s.

"Of the many F-16 squadrons, only a small fraction — perhaps one or two — would probably be nuclear-tasked (much less certified) with specially trained procedures, and modified aircraft," clarified the report. "The nuclear warheads themselves are not thought to be stored at the air bases but disassembled in underground facilities elsewhere."

Changing relationship

Official US policy towards Israel’s nuclear programme has not changed, despite declassifications, leaks and scholarly revelations. However, in May 2026, a group of congressional representatives broke the norm. Prompted by the US and Israel's war against Iran, 30 Democrats from the US Congress demanded an end to the silence on Israel’s nuclear capabilities in a public letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“We are, in the fullest sense,” the letter stated, “fighting this war side by side with a country whose potential nuclear weapons program the United States government officially refuses to acknowledge.”

The letter demanded details about Israel’s nuclear capability and about US policies restricting government employees’ discussion of it. In response to the letter, the State Department stated: “We refer you to the Government of Israel for your questions about Israel’s capabilities".

The Nuclear Notebook report comes at a time of heightened tension between Iran, which has been accused of attempting to develop nuclear weapons, and the US and Israel. It also comes at a time when US officials are seeking a change in the nature of the US's relationship with Israel.

US support for Israel emerged as a significant foreign policy issue in the midterms, with growing scepticism among voters across the political spectrum about continued American military assistance.

US Vice President JD Vance said that two of the reasons for the Republican party's heavy losses were the Iran war and America's relationship with Israel.

The pollster “asked those voters who had abandoned us what would cause them to come back on our team. The top four answers, accounting for nearly all of the responses, were: 1) End the [Iran] war. 2) Focus on cost of living/inflation. 3) Put America First. 4) Change our relationship with Israel," he wrote on X.