Climate talks at the Cop31 summit in the Turkish city of Antalya ran into overtime on Saturday as countries’ negotiators wrestled over its final communique and its language on financing and fossil fuels.

The conference, which brings together negotiators from nearly 200 countries in the world’s biggest meeting on tackling the climate crisis, was scheduled to end on Friday night but ran into Saturday as countries with varying climate priorities disagreed over the text of a final draft agreement.

“The negotiations are still ongoing and intense,” an official from a Middle Eastern country told The National on Saturday.

The biggest points of tension ‌centre on whether a final deal should mention fossil fuels, and whether it should address financial support to help poorer countries adjust, Reuters reported.

Ministers from African countries called for clearer plans to at least triple by 2035 so-called adaptation finance – money made available by mostly developed countries to help developing countries tackle the impacts of climate change. A tripling from current levels would take available funds to $120 billion a year by 2035, but while a draft document released on Thursday “notes with concern the gap between climate finance flows and needs”, it contains no language on binding commitments.

“We didn’t come here to beg,” said Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Ghana’s Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, said at a media conference.

Some developing Middle Eastern countries have also been calling for more international financial backing to help them meet their climate targets. That includes war-torn Palestine, where tens of billions of dollars are needed for reconstruction following three years of war and Israeli military operations that have wiped out most of Gaza's buildings, agriculture and infrastructure. The destruction includes systems that had previously been built in the enclave to help reduce carbon emissions such as solar panels.

The UAE’s negotiating priorities have included “improving developing countries’ access to concessional climate finance” and “strengthening adaptation and response to loss and damage”, state news agency Wam reported this week.

A tussle over fossil fuels has also been a major point of contention in finalising the marathon Cop talks, against the backdrop of a global energy price surge prompted by the Iran war and the absence for the second year in a row of a US delegation at the Cop conference. US President Donald Trump pulled the country out of UN climate frameworks and has called climate change a “con job”.

An initial Cop31 draft deal – known as a cover document – earlier this week included a call to accelerate action to phase out fossil fuels, but an updated version published on Thursday made no mention of the substances in its 80 articles.

"It is not acceptable to have a Cop or a cover document that does not even mention fossil fuels, and we simply will not put up with it," Panamanian Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro told a media conference.

His country had earlier vowed to block any deal that did not cover its demands, including a cap on oil production. This forms a roadblock because decisions at Cop summits must be agreed by consensus, meaning that every nation represented must approve them.

Cop31’s co-host and Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum held talks with his counterparts from Panama and Saudi Arabia as part of government-to-government meetings, Turkish authorities confirmed late on Friday. “Global co-operation is the key to addressing the climate crisis,” he said in remarks communicated by Turkish government media relations officials.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s largest oil producers, said it "remained committed" to addressing climate change.

“Saudi Arabia remains firmly committed to addressing climate change through credible science, effective international co-operation and practical solutions that deliver measurable emissions reductions while supporting sustainable development and energy security,” representatives of the Saudi delegation at Cop31 said this week.

Turkey is hosting this year's summit alongside Australia, which is in charge of negotiations, while Turkey has managed the hosting of more than 90,000 participants at a purpose-built venue in Antalya.

The draft agreement also warns of the risks of exceeding a goal to keep global temperature rises at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, something that climate scientists say is inevitable as they argue for policies to minimise the so-called "overshoot".

The deal also promotes electricity as a way to boost “emission reductions” and “energy security", without specifying that electricity should be produced using renewable methods such as solar or wind power.

Climate monitors have blamed fossil fuel producing countries of blocking efforts to phase out their usage, and say that alternative solutions in the form of carbon capture and storage, technology that captures carbon dioxide, are not a viable alternative to a transition to renewables.

It remains unclear exactly how much longer the Cop31 negotiations will continue. UN authorities extended catering services on Friday night and said shuttle transport to the conference venue would operate on Saturday, in a sign of the practical arrangements of the conference extension.

The Australian president of negotiations, Chris Bowen, told reporters that he remained hopeful of a deal everyone could get behind, Reuters reported.

"Things worth doing, in my experience, don't come easy," said Mr Bowen, his country's Minister for Climate Change and Energy. "People have strong views, of course. I'm not stepping ​away from that, but no one has said to me, 'Let's give up and go home'."