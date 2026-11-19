The US has imposed sanctions against three people based in Lebanon and three organisations over ties to the Hezbollah militant group, as part of a broader effort to dismantle Iran's proxy networks.

“The Iranian regime’s attempts to infringe on Lebanon’s sovereignty ⁠through terror proxies like Hezbollah will not be tolerated,” US Treasury Secretary ​Scott ⁠Bessent said late on Wednesday.

“The US government will continue to ‌disrupt Iran’s attempts to exert influence in the region and fund its ​proxies.”

Measures were unveiled against the Hezbollah-linked charity Ta’awanu Association and its founder Afif Abdel Rida Chouman, the US Treasury Department said.

Also designated were two Lebanese brothers, Hassan and Ibrahim Khechen, whom Washington said had aided the Iran-backed Hezbollah through a gold and cash smuggling network.

Hassan Khechen's companies Gold Global Company and Turkey-based Sankari Gold Kuyumculuk Ticaret, known as Sankari Gold Jewelry Trade Limited Company, were also placed under sanctions.

The US Treasury said the latest sanctions highlighted Hezbollah's "continued exploitation of civilian charitable organisations and its efforts to portray itself as a provider of humanitarian assistance" while increasing pressure ​on the group’s illicit financing networks.

It said Ta’awanu ‌is a Lebanon-based charity that provides ⁠emergency relief services for southern Lebanon ​but also channelled "outside donor funds toward Hezbollah’s terrorist activities".

"Wa Ta’awanu provides a pretext for Hezbollah’s militant activities in the pilot zones, preventing disarmament and inhibiting Lebanese government efforts to safeguard these areas," the US said.

Hassan Khechen's companies enabled the illicit transfer of significant sums from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force to Lebanon on behalf of Hezbollah, the US Treasury said.