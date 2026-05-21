US announces sanctions on Lebanon security officials and MPs due to Hezbollah influence

The US on Thursday announced sanctions on nine people in Lebanon accused of blocking the peace process and impeding the disarming of Hezbollah.

Among those under sanctions are Hezbollah-affiliated parliamentarians, state security officials and allies of the group.

"These Hezbollah-aligned officials include individuals embedded across Lebanon’s parliament, military and security sectors, where they seek to preserve the Iran-backed terrorist group’s influence over key Lebanese state institutions," the Treasury Department said in announcing the sanctions, accusing the group of undermining state authority.

It appears to be the first time the US has imposed sanctions on current Lebanese state security officials.

Hezbollah called the sanctions a "badge of honour" and a "blatant attempt to intimidate our official security institutions" before Israeli-Lebanese meetings at the Pentagon.

National Security Department chief Brig Gen Khattar Eldin and Lebanese Armed Forces Intelligence Directorate Dahieh branch chief Col Samir Hamadi are accused of providing Hezbollah with "illicit support", including "important intelligence" amid the conflict between Lebanon and Israel.

Others named in the sanctions include Mohamed Fanich, a former cabinet minister and senior Hezbollah official, as well as Hezbollah members of parliament Hassan Fadlallah, Ibrahim Al Moussawi and Hussein Hassan.

Iran's ambassador designate to Lebanon, Mohammad Reza Sheibani, is also named, as are security officials Ahmad Baalbaki and Ali Safawi, both with the Hezbollah-aligned Amal Movement.

“Hezbollah is a terrorist organisation and must be fully disarmed,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “Treasury will continue to take action against officials who have infiltrated the Lebanese government and are enabling Hezbollah to wage its senseless campaign of violence against the Lebanese people and obstruct lasting peace.”

Pressure is increasing on Beirut to take more decisive action in disarming the group.

Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon continue talks on a permanent ceasefire, as Hezbollah and Israeli forces continue to trade fire in southern Lebanese territory.