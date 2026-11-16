Lebanon's second airport prepares for commercial take-off in December

Lebanese airline Mada Airways said it plans to launch seven weekly return flights from Kleyat Airport in northern Lebanon to Cairo, Istanbul and Amman, marking the first step towards the long-awaited reopening of the airport to commercial flights.

The airline said operations would be subject to regulatory approval from Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority and compliance with international aviation standards. Bookings are expected to open on December 1, the company said.

Under the preliminary schedule, Mada Airways will operate two weekly flights to Sphinx International Airport in Cairo on Sundays and Thursdays, three to Istanbul on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and two to Queen Alia International Airport in Amman on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Lebanon's second airport is expected to begin commercial operations on December 14, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced last week, coinciding with the winter holiday season, when many members of the Lebanese diaspora return home. Trial flights are to begin on November 22 on the country's independence day.

Mr Salam said the airport would “open new prospects for economic and tourism development” in Lebanon.

Kleyat Airport lies near the Syrian border in the northern Akkar region, one of Lebanon's poorest areas. It has served as a military base for decades, despite several attempts to convert it into a civilian airport. In May, the government awarded a four-year contract to Sky Lounge Services, part of Lebanese businessman Ziad Monla's MG Holding group, to rehabilitate and operate the airport.

Its revival officially began in June. The airport was named after Rene Mouawad, a former president of Lebanon who was assassinated shortly after his election in 1989.

In an interview with The National, Mr Monla, who comes from the northern city of Tripoli, said he believed in the “untapped potential” of his region. “I believe in the future of the area and its potential for growth. Whatever you do there, it’s only upwards. That is why we decided to be ambitious with our bid.”

The airport is hoping to attract 113,000 passengers in its first year of operations and up to 600,000 passengers in year four, he said.

He said he hoped Kleyat Airport would attract passengers from Syria's coastal region, who might find it more convenient to fly from the northern Lebanese airport, near the Syrian coast, than from Damascus International Airport, hundreds of kilometres away.

Mr Monla added that the airport would introduce cargo operations and develop a cargo village in a second phase. “You can imagine the number of jobs this could create, from logistics and freight-forwarding to support services,” he added.

Low-cost flights

The new airport is also expected to alleviate congestion at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International, currently Lebanon's only commercial airport, in the capital's southern suburbs, which were heavily bombarded by Israel during the recent war.

Lebanese carrier Middle East Airlines is so far the main operator of flights to and from the country, with fares that many members of the diaspora have criticised as prohibitively expensive.

Kleyat Airport has already attracted the interest of low-cost airlines, such as Fly Beirut, which will begin operating next summer to cities including Dubai, Istanbul, Paris, Copenhagen, Berlin, Amsterdam and Dusseldorf.

“We have been contacted by Turkish Airlines, Jazeera Airways in Kuwait and Air Arabia,” Mr Monla said. “They have all reached out to us. We are also planning to approach other airlines and we welcome everyone.”

Sky Lounge has been awarded a four-year build-operate-transfer contract, under which the company must either hand over the airport facilities to the government at the end of the concession, or bid for a new contract.

Mr Monla said the company had invested between $10 million and $15 million for construction. Revenue will come from aircraft ground handling, refuelling, in-flight catering, duty-free shops, restaurants, parking, porter services and other paid airport services, he said.

“It's not a contract where we are paid by the government. We are investing our own money. We need to start operating and generating revenue, so it is in our interest to move as quickly as possible.”

The company expects to recover its investment by the end of the four-year contract, he added.

Under the arrangement, the Lebanese government will generate revenue from two sources. The first is airport fees, including aircraft landing fees and passenger taxes, which are paid directly to the government. The second comes from the Sky Lounge operations.

“The government receives 10 per cent of our gross revenue, so it's a win-win situation. We expect the government to generate substantial revenue over the next four years,” Mr Monla said.