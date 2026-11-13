Iraq expects first purchases of air defence systems to arrive soon

Iraq has signed contracts to acquire advanced air defence systems, with the first batch expected to arrive soon, the country’s air defence commander said, as Baghdad moves to strengthen its ability to protect its airspace.

The acquisitions are part of a three-phase strategy to develop Iraq's air defences, including detecting and intercepting aerial threats, Lt Gen Pilot Staff Officer Muhannad Ghalib Al Asadi said late on Thursday.

“Many contracts have been funded and the first batches of systems are expected to be delivered in the near future,” Lt Gen Al Asadi said in an interview with the Iraqi Defence Ministry’s media outlet.

He said technical delegations had inspected and tested several advanced air defence systems and weapons before deciding which to buy.

“The contracted systems are highly efficient and some have proven highly effective in the ongoing conflict in the region,” he said, without identifying the systems or the countries supplying them.

Iraq has already begun sending military personnel to the manufacturing countries for training on the systems, he added.

The purchases come as Iraq seeks to address long-standing gaps in its ability to monitor and defend its airspace, after the US-led international coalition against ISIS ended its mission in late September, withdrawing troops as well as equipment including air defences.

An escalation in regional conflicts since the start of the Iran war in February has highlighted growing threat posed by missiles and drones, with relatively inexpensive unmanned aircraft increasingly testing sophisticated air defence networks.

Security forces inspect the damage after an Iranian drone strike near a military facility of an Iranian Kurdish group in Iraq's Kurdistan region on March 11, 2026. Middle East Images via AFP Show caption: Security forces inspect the damage after an Iranian drone st…

Lt Gen Al Asadi acknowledged that even the most advanced systems had limitations, pointing out that countries that invested billions of dollars in air defence had nevertheless experienced breaches by low-cost drones.

“There is no air defence in the world that can protect the airspace 100 per cent,” he said. Advanced ballistic missiles and drones had demonstrated the ability to penetrate even sophisticated systems, he added. “Air defence operations are more costly and require longer periods of time compared to an attack,” he said.

Separately, Lt Gen Al Asadi said the Air Defence Command had received approval to conduct a live-fire tactical exercise next week. The drills will involve intercepting aircraft violating Iraqi airspace and using artillery currently available to the command to engage one-way attack drones.

He said acquiring military equipment did not mean it could be deployed immediately, as infrastructure, training and operational preparations required time.

Speaking about Iraq's sovereignty over its airspace, Lt Gen Al Asadi said aircraft entering without authorisation constituted a violation, except in cases covered by agreements or authorised exercises.

He said Air Defence Command was working to protect the country’s skies despite the current limitations.

“There are specialised personnel working discreetly, away from the media spotlight, who possess the capability to fulfil their duties in defending the Iraqi people and the sovereignty of their airspace,” he said.

The government in Iraq's semi-autonomous northern Kurdistan region has been asking Baghdad and international allies to supply air defence and anti-drone systems after coming under heavy attack this year.

An attack on Sunday on the Khor Mor gasfield highlighted the security challenges facing the country’s energy sector. The attack sparked a fire and forced the suspension of gas supplies to several power stations, reducing electricity supply in areas administered by the Kurdistan Regional Government.