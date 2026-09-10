Iraq to get new air defence systems as US-led coalition mission ends

Iraq has finalised major contracts for air defence systems and expects the first deliveries “very soon” as Baghdad prepares to assume full responsibility for its airspace with the exit of the US-led anti-ISIS international coalition on September 30, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

Sabah Al Numan, military spokesman for Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi, told a news conference that the modernisation of Iraq’s air defence was “now a top priority” in the country’s weapons procurement process.

“We have made great strides in the field of contracts for air defence systems because it is a priority in the armament process,” Mr Al Numan told reporters. “Very soon, air defence systems will be received from reputable sources and well-known companies,” he added.

Mr Al Numan said a central plan had been drawn up to deploy the new systems nationwide to protect oil facilities, vital infrastructure and national sovereignty. “They are from the US, South Korea and Turkey,” he added.

The announcement comes as the government confirms that September 30 will be the final deadline for the end of the international coalition’s mission in Iraq and the withdrawal of US and other foreign forces operating under it.

Mr Al Numan described the withdrawal date as non-negotiable and a direct reflection of Iraqi political will. “This timing is fixed. It is also a demonstration of the capabilities of the Iraqi security forces in protecting Iraqi sovereignty,” he said.

He noted that the withdrawal is already accelerating on the ground. “We are witnessing daily the acceleration in the withdrawal of foreign forces within the international coalition,” he said.

The military spokesman praised the coalition for its role over the past years, particularly in training, equipping and providing air support to Iraqi forces during the war against ISIS.

“ISIS has ended in Iraq and there is no fear of this group,” Mr Al Numan said. He acknowledged there were still remnants, but added that the “security forces are continuously chasing them”.

“Our security forces are at the highest level of readiness and their capabilities are growing,” he said.

The spokesman also addressed the future of Operation Inherent Resolve, which was launched shortly after ISIS began its onslaught in Iraq and Syria in mid-2014. While the operation may continue elsewhere in the region, he said it will formally conclude in Iraq at the end of this month.

“Operation Inherent Resolve will end in Iraq on September 30,” he said. “But ISIS exists in other countries, so Operation Inherent Resolve may continue,” he added, without naming the countries.

The emphasis on air defence reflects Iraq's concern about repeated airspace violations in recent years, including strikes attributed to regional actors and drone attacks on Iraqi bases and oil infrastructure.

The withdrawal of German troops is part of the US-led, anti-ISIS coalition’s broader withdrawal from Iraq by September 30. Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga. Show caption: The withdrawal of German troops is part of the US-led, anti-…

Iraq's skies became a corridor for missiles, drones and aircraft as Iran, the US and Israel exchanged attacks. Iran has also repeatedly attacked US troops in Iraq, while recent Iranian attacks have extended to US facilities in Jordan and other states in the region.

Iraq has operated a limited number of older air defence assets since 2003, but its ability to independently monitor and defend its airspace has remained limited, with coalition capabilities providing important support.

Earlier this month, Iraqi Defence Ministry spokesman Maj Gen Yahya Rasool said the government was working to build an integrated national air defence system incorporating long, medium and short-range capabilities, as well as radar and command infrastructure.

Mr Rasool said the armed forces had originally prepared a six-year development plan, but Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi ordered that the timetable be reduced to three years. “The system must be completed and operate in a balanced manner,” he explained, adding that Iraq was holding “continuous meetings with reputable companies” as it works to develop its air-defence capabilities.