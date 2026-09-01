US approves sale of military helicopters to Iraq for $800 million

The US State Department has approved Iraq's request to buy combat and utility helicopters, along with related equipment and services, totalling about $800 million.

The department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs said the package includes Bell 412EPX utility helicopters, Bell 407M tactical and combat helicopters, GAU-19 three-barrel machine guns, and M260 seven-tube rocket launchers, without giving details of the quantities.

Iraq's request for L-3 Wescam MX-15HDI electro-optical/infrared sensors and AN/AAR-60 Block 2 missile launch detection systems for the aircraft to conduct surveillance and detect threats was also approved, the bureau said in a notification to Congress.

The package additionally includes very high frequency radios, spare parts, ground support equipment, technical data, and pilot and maintenance training.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic partner,” the bureau said.

The sale “will improve Iraq’s capability to meet current and future threats by improving its rotary wing transport, reconnaissance, and air-to-surface targeting capabilities,” it said.

The principal contractor for the deal is Bell Textron, based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Congressional notification is a required step in US foreign military sales process. The notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed, only that the State Department has approved the possible sale and is informing Congress, which has 30 days to review the deal.

There was no immediate comment from the Iraqi government.

The proposed sale comes as Iraq continues to modernise its armed forces and as the US-led anti-ISIS coalition is set to leave the country by September 30.

Iraq has said it is willing to sign bilateral security arrangements with the US and other coalition members to strengthen its military and intelligence capabilities.