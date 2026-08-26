German military ends Iraq mission as US-led anti-ISIS coalition prepares to leave

Germany's military mission to Iraq formally ended on Wednesday, in the first major departure from the Kurdistan Region as part of the US-led, anti-ISIS coalition’s broader withdrawal from the country by September 30, Iraqi authorities announced.

The commander of German forces deployed abroad, Gunter Schneider, attended the official ceremony at Camp Stefan near Erbil International Airport. Also attending were by Deputy President of the Kurdistan Region, Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa, and the Minister of Peshmerga Affairs, Shorish Ismail.

The withdrawal marks the closure of German advisory work against ISIS “after years of active and influential presence within the international coalition against ISIS in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq”, the Ministry of Peshmerga said in a statement.

The ministry hailed the “historic and pivotal” role of the German military mission in supporting Peshmerga forces, particularly in confronting and defeating ISIS terrorists.

It also highlighted the military, medical, logistical and advisory assistance provided by Berlin, saying it contributed “tangibly to strengthening Peshmerga capabilities and developing the ministry’s military infrastructure”.

The closure of Camp Stefan is part of an arrangement for the US-led international anti-ISIS coalition to end its military mission in Iraq by September 30. The withdrawal follows a US decision to remove its protection force from the multinational site amid heightened security risks, including repeated drone and rocket attacks near Erbil airport.

German troops have been stationed in Erbil since 2015, providing training, advice and support to Peshmerga forces as part of Berlin’s contribution to the coalition against Islamic State. It recently had around 30 soldiers in Kurdistan.

The withdrawal marks the first major departures from the Kurdistan Region as part of the US-led, anti-ISIS coalition’s broader withdrawal from the country by September 30. Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga. Show caption: The withdrawal marks the first major departures from the Kur…

Iraqi officials have framed the September deadline as a transition to a new chapter rather than a complete exit.

On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi met commander Schneider and reviewed preparations for completing the withdrawal as well as “ways to strengthen and further develop bilateral relations in the military and security fields through joint programmes”, according to Iraqi government statement.

Mr Al Zaidi underlined “the importance of transitioning toward multidimensional relations with the coalition countries and commended Germany’s long-standing role in assisting Iraq in its fight against terrorism, particularly during the period of confronting members of the ISIS”, it added.

With the withdrawal under way, Baghdad and Erbil now face the task of maintaining security gains against ISIS remnants and managing regional threats without the direct combat support that coalition forces have provided for more than a decade.