US State Department increases staffing levels at Middle East embassies and missions

The ​US ​State ​Department is adjusting its staffing levels at diplomatic postings in the Middle East, an official said on Tuesday.

The New York Times earlier reported that Washington is preparing to send diplomats back to embassies in the Middle East that were evacuated before and during the war with Iran.

The return of Foreign Service officers and the scaling back of emergency measures at US missions in the region could begin as early as this week, the report said. The move could signal that the US is not expecting a return to all-out war with Iran in the immediate future.

Citing an internal document, the Times said that the embassies set to see higher staffing levels include those in Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Oman, Iraq and Kuwait.

In a statement to The National, a State Department representative said the department continuously reviews the security posture at US diplomatic missions around the world.

"Based on our latest assessment, we are adjusting our staffing posture at certain posts in the Middle East to ensure we can continue advancing US foreign policy objectives while protecting the safety and security of our personnel," the official said.

"As always, decisions regarding AD [authorised departures] or OD [ordered departures] are based on evolving security conditions and are made with the safety of our personnel and their families as our highest priority."

During the course of the Iran war, which President Donald Trump launched alongside Israel on February 28, the State Department has reduced staffing across the region, and embassies have been attacked by Iran and Iran-aligned groups. Embassy compounds, including those in Baghdad, Riyadh and Kuwait, have been fired at or hit repeatedly.