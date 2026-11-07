Gazan couples tie knot in mass wedding offering brief respite from war

Hundreds of Palestinians celebrated a rare day of joy on Friday as 250 couples took part in a mass wedding in Gaza, despite the destruction and hardship caused by Israel's war on the enclave.

The ceremony, organised by the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3, brought together brides and grooms from across the enclave for a celebration of what organisers described as love and new beginnings in the besieged enclave.

The women, dressed in wedding gowns and carrying white and red bouquets while the men wore dark suits, many draped in keffiyeh scarves. The couples exchanged vows before relatives and guests, with music and festivities offering a brief respite from the daily struggles facing Gaza's population.

Many of the newlyweds had postponed their marriages because of the war, displacement and economic hardship that have upended life across Gaza.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said on Saturday that "Gaza and its people remain at the heart of the UAE's humanitarian efforts despite the world's many crises".

The mass wedding for the Palestinian couples showed that humanitarian aid goes beyond easing suffering and also aims to "bring back a smile and revive hope for a better tomorrow", Dr Gargash said.

He added that the UAE's humanitarian commitment is a "noble legacy and a firm approach" that is not governed by shifting global priorities or media attention.

The mass wedding comes as Israeli military operations continue across the territory and many young Gazans face severe financial hardship, widespread displacement and the loss of homes.

It has been extremely difficult for couples to afford traditional wedding ceremonies, and the event was designed to ease those burdens and help couples begin married life.

Speaking at the ceremony, several newlyweds described the occasion as a rare moment of happiness after months of uncertainty and conflict, with families celebrating against a backdrop of continuing reconstruction challenges across the territory.

Previous slide Next slide A mass wedding ceremony was held for 250 Palestinian couples at the Maritime Club on the Gaza City beachfront, on Friday. All photos: Ahmed Khmis for The National. Show caption: A mass wedding ceremony was held for 250 Palestinian couples…

The ceremony brought together brides and grooms from across the enclave. Show caption: The ceremony brought together brides and grooms from across …

The ceremony was organised by the UAE-backed aid initiative Operation Gallant Knight 3. Show caption: The ceremony was organised by the UAE-backed aid initiative …

The women, dressed in wedding gowns and carrying white and red bouquets while the men wore dark suits, many draped in kuffiyeh scarves. Show caption: The women, dressed in wedding gowns and carrying white and r…

This week, the UAE marked three years of Operation Gallant Knight 3. Show caption: This week, the UAE marked three years of Operation Gallant K…

Many of the newlyweds had postponed their marriages because of the war, displacement and economic hardship. Show caption: Many of the newlyweds had postponed their marriages because …

The couples exchanged vows before relatives and guests, with music and festivities offering a brief respite from the daily struggles facing Gaza's population. Show caption: The couples exchanged vows before relatives and guests, with…

The mass wedding comes as Israeli military operations continue across the territory and many young Gazans face severe financial hardship, widespread displacement and the loss of homes. Show caption: The mass wedding comes as Israeli military operations contin…

It has been extremely difficult for couples to afford traditional wedding ceremonies, and so the event was designed to ease those burdens and help couples begin married life. Show caption: It has been extremely difficult for couples to afford tradit…

Launched on November 5, 2023, under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, Operation Galllant Knight 3 has grown from an emergency relief effort into a comprehensive humanitarian system Show caption: Launched on November 5, 2023, under the directives of Presid…

Much of Gaza's population of more than two million has been displaced by the war, with chronic food shortages and limited access to health services and aid leading to a worsening humanitarian crisis. Show caption: Much of Gaza's population of more than two million has been …

The UAE's contribution accounts for about 46 per cent of all international humanitarian assistance reaching the territory. Show caption: The UAE's contribution accounts for about 46 per cent of all…

The gathering highlighted both the humanitarian challenges facing Gaza and the determination of residents to mark milestones and rebuild their lives despite the impact of the war. Show caption: The gathering highlighted both the humanitarian challenges f…

Operation Gallant Knight is the UAE's largest humanitarian mission to Gaza, having delivered more than 136,000 tonnes of aid valued at $4.16 billion. Show caption: Operation Gallant Knight is the UAE's largest humanitarian m…



























The gathering highlighted both the humanitarian challenges facing Gaza and the determination of residents to mark milestones and rebuild their lives despite the impact of the war.

Much of Gaza's population of more than two million has been displaced by the war, with chronic food shortages and limited access to health services and aid leading to a worsening humanitarian crisis.

This week, the UAE marked three years of Operation Gallant Knight 3, its largest humanitarian mission to Gaza, having delivered more than 136,000 tonnes of aid valued at $4.16 billion.

Launched on November 5, 2023, under the directives of Sheikh Mohamed, the operation has grown from an emergency relief effort into a comprehensive humanitarian system addressing food, medical, shelter and psychosocial needs across the Gaza Strip.

The UAE's contribution accounts for about 46 per cent of all international humanitarian assistance reaching the territory.