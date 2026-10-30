Iraqi Prime Minister takes direct control of intelligence service

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi has assumed direct control of the country's intelligence service, days after dismissing the agency's chief amid what officials described as mounting security challenges.

Government spokesman Sabah Al Numan said Mr Al Zaidi, who also serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, took over the duties of head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service after a visit to its headquarters in Baghdad.

Hamid Al Shatri was removed from the post this week. Authorities did not publicly explain the dismissal.

According to an official statement, Mr Al Zaidi's decision to lead the agency reflects the "current challenges" facing Iraq and is linked to a broader government plan aimed at strengthening state sovereignty.

During his visit to the agency's headquarters, Mr Al Zaidi stressed the need to intensify security and intelligence efforts in response to a complex regional environment, his office said.

Mr Al Shatri was appointed intelligence chief in December 2024 by the prime minister at the time, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, after previously running the National Security Service.

After Iraq's general election last November, Mr Al Shatri was mentioned as a potential candidate to become prime minister during protracted coalition talks that ultimately led to Mr Al Zaidi's appointment.

As intelligence chief, Mr Al Shatri led several security delegations to Syria to discuss counter-terrorism and border security. Mr Al Zaidi has now taken control of the agency, after making a historic visit to Syria to hold talks with President Ahmad Al Shara.

Baghdad is seeking to reinforce state authority and curb the influence of armed groups operating outside government control, a sensitive issue that has remained at the centre of Iraqi politics and security debates. He is also facing mounting pressure from the US to rein in Iran-backed militias, as well as curb corruption.

It comes at a time of heightened tension in Iraq and the wider region, including attacks on security sites and renewed scrutiny of the role of non-state armed factions.

Mr Al Zaidi took office in May and has since replaced the national security adviser and the heads of the National Security Service, the Counter-Terrorism Service and the Federal Police.