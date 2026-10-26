Iraqi Prime Minister meets Jordan’s King and PM to discuss bilateral ties

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi met Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan in Amman on Monday for talks on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding co-operation across sectors.

King Abdullah and Mr Al Zaidi discussed ways to enhance joint action between the neighbouring countries, particularly in energy, electricity interconnection, transport and security, Jordan’s Petra news agency reported.

The Iraqi leader and Mr Hassan chaired expanded talks between the Iraqi and Jordanian delegations, reviewing bilateral relations and ways to strengthen co-operation in energy, the economy, investment, trade, industry and security, Mr Al Zaidi's office said.

They also covered regional developments, with both sides stressing the central importance of the Palestinian cause and the need to uphold the Palestinian people’s rights.

The leaders called for continued diplomatic efforts and dialogue to address regional challenges, resolve crises and conflicts, and mitigate their consequences.

Mr Al Zaidi said it was important to establish a free-trade zone between the two countries to boost commercial exchanges and deepen economic integration.

Mr Hassan said the visit reflected the depth of relations between the neighbours and reaffirmed Jordan’s support for Iraq’s government and people.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi with Jordan's King Abdullah II during a welcome ceremony in Amman, on October 26. AFP Show caption: Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi with Jordan's King Abdulla…

The visit also involved the signing of nine memorandums of understanding and programmes to expand co-operation in areas including competition policies, environmental protection, higher education and scientific research, consumer protection, and documents and archives.

The agreements also cover support for small and medium-sized enterprises, a cultural co-operation programme running until 2028, and an educational co-operation programme for the same period.