Iran 'deliberately undermining Iraq’s security', says Al Zaidi adviser

Iran is committing serious violations against Iraq, including security breaches, economic disruption and drug trafficking, said an adviser to the Iraqi Prime Minister, as Baghdad closed some border crossings over security issues.

Abdelamir Taiban, a senior adviser to Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi, told local media that Iran had “deliberately undermined Iraq’s security”, alleging that Iranian-linked people were entering the country without authorisation and causing “chaos” along the border.

Mr Taiban said Tehran must take “strict legal measures” against those responsible. His remarks this week appeared to be an unusually direct public criticism by an Iraqi government official of Iran’s influence over Iraqi state affairs.

Iraqi citizens had been kidnapped after crossing into Iran, particularly near the Shalamcheh and Al Sheeb border points, he said. The government must expand new electronic monitoring and automation systems to all crossings with Iran, he added.

Mr Taiban said Iraq’s most serious border problems involved Iran. One of the biggest challenges was the flow of drugs and counterfeit currency from Iran, which he said had inflicted economic damage “greater than what ISIS caused”. The terrorist group has been responsible for widespread violence and human rights abuses.

Mr Al Zaidi, who took office in May, has sought to maintain balanced ties with both Tehran and Washington while moving to bring armed factions under state control. Some Iran‑aligned groups have complied, while others have resisted.

Mr Taiban said the government’s efforts to tighten border controls were part of a broader push to stabilise the economy and strengthen state authority.

In September, Iraq closed the Shalamcheh crossing as a precautionary security measure after drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.

His comments came as protests erupted in the southern city of Maysan over the closure of Al Sheeb crossing.

Dozens of lorry drivers and workers demonstrated on Thursday, calling on the government to reverse its decision to shut the crossing, a strategic land route used by commercial and civilian vehicles. Protesters said their livelihoods depended on cross‑border traffic.

Iraq has closed Al Sheeb border crossing with Iran to passengers and goods. Getty Images Show caption: Iraq has closed Al Sheeb border crossing with Iran to passen…

The shutdown has disrupted trade and daily activity in the province. It is expected to impact the prices of basic goods, especially fresh produce and Iranian building materials that dominate southern markets.

Mr Al Zaidi called on security forces to ensure a safe environment for demonstrators. The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Council of National Security that underscored the need to “secure peaceful demonstrations” and to treat protesters with respect, his office said in a statement.

All security agencies must prioritise humane treatment and guarantee a safe space for citizens to voice their demands, he said.

Iraq and Iran share a 1,599km border and there are nine official border crossings linking Iran to Iraq and the Kurdistan region.