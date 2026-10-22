Two Syrian security personnel killed in anti-ISIS raid

Two members of Syria’s Internal Security Forces were killed and five others injured during a raid against an ISIS-linked cell near Damascus, authorities said on Thursday.

Clashes broke out during the raid in the town of Rankous, in the western countryside of Damascus, resulting in the deaths and injuries, the forces said. The operation was carried out with Syria's General Intelligence Service.

ISIS attacks against Syrian government forces have risen sharply in 2026 – from 16 last year to 52 in the first half of this year, the monitor Armed Conflict Location and Event Data said in August.

The increase is linked to an anti-ISIS campaign launched by the government, triggered by an attack on US troops in Palmyra in December last year, in which a member of the Syrian security forces opened fire during a joint patrol. Two US soldiers and an interpreter were killed.

Attacks have hit checkpoints, patrols and security centres.

The Syrian government that took over in late 2024 after the fall of Bashar Al Assad's regime has made assurances to world powers that it can keep extremists at bay, despite the militant background of President Ahmad Al Shara and the wider leadership cadre.

The Syrian leadership has its origins in the country’s Islamist insurgency. It evolved from Al Nusra front, Al Qaeda’s former affiliate in Syria, to Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS).

Mr Al Shara has sought to demonstrate that his government is a reliable security partner, particularly in the fight against ISIS.

Syria has been co-operating with a US-led coalition against ISIS, reaching an agreement late last year when Mr Al Shara visited the White House.

ISIS used to control large areas of land in Syria and neighbouring Iraq. While the group has been largely territorially defeated, pockets of fighters continue to launch attacks.