Israeli forces kill disabled Syrian in raid on homes in Deraa

Israeli forces shot dead a Syrian civilian with disabilities during raids on homes in the southern governorate of Deraa, state news agency Sana reported on Thursday.

Troops fired indiscriminately and snipers were positioned on roofs as the Israeli forces entered the village of Jamlah and searched homes, Sana reported. The man's body was transferred to Deraa National Hospital.

On Wednesday night, Israeli forces had shelled the outskirts of Abidin in the western Deraa countryside. Two shells landed west of the town, with no reports of injuries or damage.

Israeli attacks and incursions in Syria have escalated since the ousting of president Bashar Al Assad's regime in December 2024, with further intensification in recent months.

Following the regime's fall, Israel declared the 1974 Disengagement Agreement void and moved to take control of the Syrian buffer zone, while also seizing positions beyond it.

Israeli forces have continued to violate the agreement through repeated incursions into southern Syria, raids on civilian homes, arrests, land seizures and missile attacks, Sana reported.

On Sunday, Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned an increase in Israeli incursions into Quneitra province and the Deraa countryside, alongside more frequent helicopter, reconnaissance and warplane flights over the south.

These violations “undermine the prospects for achieving stability and security in the region in general and Syria in particular, and obstruct reconstruction and recovery efforts”, the ministry said in a statement.

It called on the international community to halt the incursions and compel Israel to comply with international law and UN resolutions.

In early October, the UN said Israel was holding 49 Syrians and had carried out 280 armed incursions into southern Syria in September.

Released detainees alleged torture and ill-treatment, including beatings, prolonged forced standing and threats against their families, a statement by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said.