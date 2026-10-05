Israeli forces kill man in occupied Syrian territory amid incursions

Israeli forces killed a man in occupied Syrian territory early Monday, amid renewed Israeli incursions and military activity across southern Syria.

The attack took place shortly after midnight in the Israeli-occupied area of southern Syria, the Israeli military said in a statement without specifying the location. It said Israeli troops “identified a suspect who tried to infiltrate" an Israeli military post and opened fire, killing him.

The Israeli military said there were no casualties among its forces. It did not identify the man, say whether he was armed or provide evidence that he intended to enter the military post.

The killing followed Israeli military activity across Quneitra on Sunday. Syrian state news agency Sana reported extensive Israeli land-clearing operations near Al Asha in southern Quneitra.

Sana’s Quneitra correspondent said more than seven Israeli bulldozers and military vehicles entered the area southwest of Al Rafid, where forces continued digging a deep trench near the 1974 disengagement line inside Syrian territory.

Sana reported that the work was intended to expand the so-called “Sufa 53 Line”, an earthen barrier running through the area. The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the project as a violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

On Thursday, Sana reported that Israeli forces entered Bariqa and Al Hamidiyah in Quneitra before searching civilian homes and detaining a young man. It also reported two Israeli artillery shells falling on agricultural land near the Al Mantara dam.

The Israeli military said its forces would continue operating in the area against what it described as threats to Israeli civilians and troops.