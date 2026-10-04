Six Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza

At least five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike, four of whom were women, in Gaza City on Saturday, medics in the strip said.

Two of the dead, Maysa Khader Ibrahim Abu Daoud and Mary Hafez Michel Najjar, were members of the strip’s small Christian community.

Saturday’s strike, which targeted an apartment building, comes as Israel continues its deadly attacks on the Gaza Strip despite a ceasefire agreement reached a year ago.

Medics said on Sunday that another Palestinian was killed and 10 were injured during a strike on a vehicle in the city of Deir Al Balah. Israel’s military has yet to comment on the strike.

The number of Palestinians killed since the October ceasefire last year now stands at 1,446, with more than 5,060 injured.

The Israeli military released a statement on Saturday saying it killed a Hamas official overnight. It was not immediately clear if the statement referred to the attack that killed at least five people in Gaza City.

The statement said the strike was launched “while the terrorist was in an apartment used by the Hamas terrorist organisation for terror activities”.

At a funeral at Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City, Fouad Al Najjar told Reuters: “Today is essentially the worst day of my life. I lost my mother and my grandmother today.”

The deaths come after Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered the closure of all crossings into Gaza and the occupied West Bank on the anniversary of the October 7 attacks.