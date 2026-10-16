Morocco government sworn in under first female Prime Minister Fatima El Mansouri

Morocco's new government under its first female prime minister, Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, was sworn in on Friday in a ceremony presided over by King Mohammed VI.

Ms El Mansouri's retained several members of the former government in their posts, including Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit, among the 20 members of her cabinet, which also includes 11 ministers delegate.

The government formation follows Ms El Mansouri's centrist Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), which won the election held on September 23, reaching a deal with three other parties this week. The coalition, which includes moderate socialist parties ⁠and the nationalist Istiqlal, together hold 207 seats in parliament, above the 198 needed for a majority.

Other members who kept their posts were Justice Minister Abdel Latif Wahbi, Nizar Baraka as Minister of Equipment, Water and Forests, Riadh Mezzour as Minister of Industry, Trade, Investment and Economic Integration, and Abdellatif Loudiyi as Minister Delegate in charge of Defence.

Morocco's ​football ⁠federation chief and former budget ​minister Fouzi ⁠Lekjaa, was appointed as the economy ⁠and finance ​minister, state news agency MAP reported.

PAM member Khalid Hatimi was appointed Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries and Food Sovereignty.

Leader of the Party of Progress and Socialism, Nabil Benabdallah, a former housing minister, returned to government as Education Minister, while fellow PPS member Charafat Afailal was named Energy Minister.

Ms Afailal is one of two women appointed by Ms El Mansouri at the minister level, along with Najwa Kokos, who was given the portfolio of Family, Social Development and Equality. Four women of the 11 ministers delegate are also women.

The new government faces pressure to address unemployment and ​demands for ⁠better education and health services.

​It will also oversee ⁠the final stages of a $20-billion push to prepare for the 2030 World Cup, which Morocco will co-host with ​Portugal and Spain.