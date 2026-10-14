Four Syrian troops killed in ambush on Hama motorway

Four Syrian security personnel were killed when two patrols were ambushed in the countryside of Hama province on Tuesday night.

Nour Al Baba, spokesman for Syria's Interior Ministry, condemned the attacks on the Salamiya-Athriya motorway and said authorities would pursue those responsible.

“With deep sorrow and grief, we mourn the loss of four of our brothers – road security personnel – who were killed when two of their patrols were targeted in the Hama countryside,” he said.

“The crime will not deter us from continuing to pursue the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” Mr Al Baba said, adding that the incident would strengthen the security forces’ resolve to protect civilians and safeguard lives.

Internal security forces said they were continuing efforts to track down those involved.

The attack took place on the road linking Salamiya, east of Hama city, with Athriya, an area farther east on the route towards the Syrian desert. The motorway forms part of a transport corridor connecting central Syria with the country’s eastern regions.

The area is on the edge of the Syrian desert, where armed groups and ISIS militants have carried out attacks.

The ministry did not provide further details about the circumstances of the attack, including the weapons used.