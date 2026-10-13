Saudi-led coalition and Houthis trade threats over oil installations

The war between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels escalated further on Tuesday, as both sides traded threats against oil installations.

The coalition announced that it had carried out an operation against energy sites in Houthi-held areas of Yemen, including Al Sabahah station in the capital Sanaa and piers used for loading fuel at the port of Hodeidah.

Coalition spokesman Maj Gen Turki Al Malki said the Houthis had been using civilian infrastructure to support their military operations and supply their arsenals.

He added that the operation had been focused on neutralising the Houthis’ ability to threaten Saudi Arabia, Yemen, the Red Sea and international shipping lanes.

Earlier in the day, the coalition had urged civilians to leave Al Sabahah, owned by the Yemen Petroleum Company, before what it described as a “special operation”. The order was published on social media by Maj Gen Al Malki, alongside a map of the area.

In response to the strikes, the Houthis announced that oil installations in Saudi Arabia would be considered legitimate targets and that any civilians working at those sites should stay away.

The coalition also said it had intercepted three missiles launched towards Saudi Arabia on Monday evening and yesterday. One of the projectiles was aimed at Riyadh, while the others were heading towards the city of Khamis Mushait, Maj Gen Al Malki said.

In the past weeks, Saudi Arabia has faced repeated Houthi attacks on civilian infrastructure, including a strike on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Saturday that left 13 people dead and 308 injured.

However, although the attacks have disrupted travel and forced schools in Riyadh to switch to remote learning, the city’s roads remained crowded yesterday, offices were open and sporting events took place as planned, residents told The National.

“The usual traffic is there. The streets are full of cars,” said Christina, a Lebanese citizen who lives in the Saudi capital.

“I’m working from the office and the roads look completely normal on my way to work.”

Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi yesterday, during which he pushed for an immediate halt to all attacks on Saudi Arabia, his ministry said in a statement.

Mr Abdelatty was quoted as saying that there could be no justification for the attacks.