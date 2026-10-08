UK keeps Jerusalem mission open despite Israeli closure order

Britain will keep its diplomatic mission in East Jerusalem open despite an Israeli order to close the consulate, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said on Thursday, averting an immediate escalation between the two allies as talks continue over the dispute.

Mr Miliband said the building would remain independent and operational under a new name, “UK mission, Jerusalem”, and continue serving Palestinians in Jerusalem and the wider occupied Palestinian territories.

“Following discussions with the Israeli government, our consulate general building will not be closing,” Mr Miliband said. “It will be known as UK mission, Jerusalem, and will be independent and operational.”

The announcement came hours after workers removed signs and plaques identifying the building as the British consulate general. A plaque and a sign for its consular section were seen being taken down overnight, although the British flag remained flying above the building, Reuters reported.

The dispute follows Britain's sanctions against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. The UK government now appears determined to preserve its diplomatic presence for Palestinians while avoiding escalation with Israel.

“We will work to build back up our presence in the coming months,” Mr Miliband said, after Britain withdrew several diplomats, staff and family members in recent weeks.

The consulate handles Britain's relations with Palestinians in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza and provides consular services to Palestinians. Britain's diplomatic presence in Jerusalem dates back almost 200 years, well before the establishment of Israel in 1948.

Israel ordered the consulate closed within 30 days after Britain announced measures including a ban on imports of goods produced in Israeli settlements and sanctions against individuals and companies supporting settlement activity. The UN and most countries consider the settlements illegal under international law, while Israel disputes that position.

Mr Miliband also sought to dampen speculation that Britain would retaliate by expelling Israeli diplomats. “We will not take reciprocal action while such discussions are under way and credible,” he said.

Britain had been considering expelling Israeli diplomats if Israel forced the consulate to close, sources told Reuters reported earlier this week. Such a move would have represented a highly unusual escalation between two countries that remain close security and intelligence partners.

The confrontation marks another sharp deterioration in UK-Israel relations after Britain repeatedly criticised Israel's conduct in Gaza and Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has accused Britain's Labour government of hostility towards Israel.