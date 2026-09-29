Sabotage blamed after explosion sparks fire on Syria gas pipeline

Fire broke out on a gas pipeline in Syria's eastern province of Deir Ezzor, which borders Iraq, after an isolation valve explosion that authorities attributed to sabotage.

The blaze that erupted late on Monday halted gas flows from the Jbeissa gas plant to power generation stations, the official Sana news agency reported, citing the state petroleum company.

Fire crews isolated the area on both sides of the blaze and were working to extinguish it as gas pressure fell, Sana reported. It said the explosion was caused by an "act of sabotage".

Hisham Al Saleh, a gas sector official at the Syrian Petroleum Company, said crews began isolating the area immediately after the fire broke out.

The area between Al Shola and Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria contains plants and pipelines involved in the production and transportation of gas, Sana said.

The news agency did not report casualties or provide details on the extent of damage to the pipeline.