Gas pipeline explodes in Iran but no casualties reported

Local authorities said the cause of the huge fire was under investigation

A screengrab from a video taken by a witness shows the aftermath of a gas pipeline explosion near Borujan, in Iran.

Robert Tollast author image
Robert Tollast
Feb 14, 2024
A massive explosion ruptured a gas pipeline near Borujen city, in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, in the early hours of Wednesday, with images on social media showing an inferno lighting up the night sky.

The semi-official Mehr news agency said local authorities were still investigating the fire at the “high-pressure” pipeline, although no casualties were reported.

Authorities did not comment on whether the fire was an act of sabotage or an accident, Mehrs reported.

Industrial accidents in Iran are common, with decades of sanctions and mismanagement having left much of the country's infrastructure in disrepair.

At the same time, Israel has been widely blamed by Tehran for a covert campaign of sabotage that has destroyed or damaged factories and military installations, particularly those linked to weapons development and Iran's nuclear programme.

Updated: February 14, 2024, 4:29 AM
