Japan removes 16 Syrian organisations from sanctions list

Japan has removed 16 Syrian organisations from its sanctions list in light of developments since former president Bashar Al Assad was removed from power in 2024.

The institutions removed from the list include banks, government ministries and private companies.

The decision, effective from Tuesday, was made in consideration of developments surrounding Syria and Tokyo’s bilateral relationship with Damascus, Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Japan had imposed the measures against Al Assad and others linked to his regime in 2011, when the civil war began. Following the downfall of the government in December 2024. Japan partially lifted the measures in May 2025 in line with steps taken by other countries.

Among the 16 organisations are the Syrian ministries of defence and interior; General Petroleum Corporation and Syrian Petroleum Company; Syrian Company for Oil Transport; General Organisation of Radio and TV; Syria International Islamic Bank; Cotton Marketing Organisation; and Mahrukat Company, which deals with the storage and distribution of oil products.

The list also includes mobile provider Syriatel; Military Housing Establishment; Real Estate Bank; Political Security Directorate; Commercial Bank of Syria; Syrian Lebanese Commercial Bank; and Syria Trading Oil Company.

Earlier this year, the European Union lifted sanctions on seven Syrian government organisations, including the interior and defence ministries. The bloc also renewed sanctions linked to the Assad government for another year at least.

In August, the US officially removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, clearing a major obstacle in Damascus's economic recovery.

The delisting came after US President Donald Trump in July notified the US Congress of his intent to rescind Syria's designation as ⁠​a state sponsor of terrorism. The action required Congress to conduct a 45-day review to finalise the decision.

In 1979, Syria was placed on the US blacklist, which also includes Iran, Cuba and North Korea.

The Trump administration has embraced Syria's new President, Ahmad Al Shara, a former militant who once had an American bounty on his head as the leader of an Al Qaeda offshoot.

The US also revoked the designation of Al Nusra Front. The group severed ties with Al Qaeda in 2016 and later rebranded, merging into Hayat Tahrir Al Sham in 2017.