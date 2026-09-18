At least 16 killed in Pakistan car bomb near mosque

At least 16 people, including five police personnel, were killed in northwest Pakistan on Friday after a suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden car into a police facility as people were praying at a mosque inside, police said.
The interior ministry said in a post on X that there had been a blast near a police facility in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The ministry expressed grief over the loss of lives without specifying how many people had been killed.
The incident occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Kohat city, with the vehicle ramming into an outer wall of the police facility and gunmen who accompanied it opening fire, provincial police chief Zulfikar Hameed said. He added that it was a suicide attack.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Local media has said that a rescue operation is under way and the death toll may rise.
The blast occurred close to a mosque where the police personnel, their family members, and other civilians were offering Friday prayers, a police statement said.