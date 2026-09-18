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At least 16 ​people, including ​five ​police personnel, were killed ⁠in northwest Pakistan. Anadolu
At least 16 ​people, including ​five ​police personnel, were killed ⁠in northwest Pakistan. Anadolu

At least 16 killed in Pakistan car bomb near mosque

Rescue operations are ongoing and death toll likely to rise

The National

September 18, 2026

At least 16 ​people, including ​five ​police personnel, were killed ⁠in northwest Pakistan on Friday ⁠after a suicide attacker ​rammed an explosives-laden car into a police facility ⁠as people were praying at a mosque inside, police said.

The ‌interior ​ministry said in a post on X that there had been a blast near a police facility in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. ​

The ministry expressed ⁠grief over ​the loss ​of ‌lives without ⁠specifying how many ⁠people had been killed.

The incident occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's ⁠Kohat city, with the vehicle ramming into an ​outer ⁠wall of ‌the police facility and gunmen who accompanied ​it opening fire, provincial police chief Zulfikar Hameed said. He added that it was a suicide attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Local media has said that a rescue operation is under way and the death toll may rise.

The blast occurred close to a mosque where the police personnel, their family members, and other civilians were offering Friday prayers, a police statement said.

Updated: September 18, 2026, 11:06 AM