At least 16 killed in Pakistan car bomb near mosque

At least 16 ​people, including ​five ​police personnel, were killed ⁠in northwest Pakistan on Friday ⁠after a suicide attacker ​rammed an explosives-laden car into a police facility ⁠as people were praying at a mosque inside, police said.

The ‌interior ​ministry said in a post on X that there had been a blast near a police facility in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. ​

The ministry expressed ⁠grief over ​the loss ​of ‌lives without ⁠specifying how many ⁠people had been killed.

The incident occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's ⁠Kohat city, with the vehicle ramming into an ​outer ⁠wall of ‌the police facility and gunmen who accompanied ​it opening fire, provincial police chief Zulfikar Hameed said. He added that it was a suicide attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Local media has said that a rescue operation is under way and the death toll may rise.

The blast occurred close to a mosque where the police personnel, their family members, and other civilians were offering Friday prayers, a police statement said.