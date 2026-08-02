At least 14 ​people ​were killed ​in a suspected ⁠suicide bombing on ​Sunday outside a police station ⁠in Pakistan's north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local officials said.

The explosion took place in the Kabal area of the Swat ⁠district as residents were staging a pro-police ​rally, although it was not immediately clear whether the gathering was the intended target.

Fida Hussain, a regional police official, said the victims included five police officers and eight civilians. The 14th person was believed to be the suicide bomber, he told Reuters.

At least 18 people were wounded, according to a police statement. It said an operation had been launched to ​arrest anyone who may have ‌assisted the attack.

Pakistani Prime ⁠Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed "deep grief and sorrow ​over ‌the suicide blast".

Militancy in Pakistan's border areas has ⁠risen sharply in recent months, mainly ⁠against the military and police.

The Pakistani government blames the Afghan Taliban for the escalation, accusing it of providing support to the militants. Afghanistan's Taliban government ​denies this.