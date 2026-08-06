Disarm by September 30 or face terrorism charges, Iraqi leadership warns Iran-backed militias

Iraq’s top political leadership has issued its strongest warning yet to Iran-backed armed groups, stating that failure to comply with the September 30 deadline for disarmament will result in terrorism charges.

The threat came after a meeting late on Wednesday for the State Administration Coalition, a group of top Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish political parties who form the government. It is larger than the Co-Ordination Framework, which includes only Shiite parties, and its backing to the government is essential to demonstrate broad political legitimacy.

The meeting, which was hosted by Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi, also brought together President Nizar Amedi, Parliament Speaker Haibat Al Halbousi, chief of the Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zaidan and President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani.

In a statement, the coalition reaffirmed its support for the “continued efforts to maintain security and stability and the efforts to confine weapons to the hands of the state".

It then drew a red line on cross-border attacks launched pro-Tehran militias. Several attacks have been carried out since the start of the Iran war against US assets in solidarity with Tehran.

It also expressed support with the government in “preventing the use of Iraqi lands as a launchpad to attack neighbouring countries or dragging Iraq into conflicts that do not serve the interests of its people".

The statement went further, directly addressing these armed groups. “The coalition considers that whoever engages in this behaviour commits a crime of threatening the country’s security and will be among the outlaws who must be fought,” it said.

The Iraqi government has set a September 30 deadline for disarmament, the same date given to US troops to leave the country in a 2024 agreement between Baghdad and Washington. The presence of the US troops in the country is the main pretext for these militias to keep their weapons. Only three groups have announced their integration into the security forces, while others are still resisting.

After that date, “any armed behaviour outside the framework of the state will be dealt with according to the anti-terrorism law", it said.

The inclusion of the judiciary chief judge Mr Zaidan in the meeting signals that legal tools are being prepared in advance. By linking post-September violations to the law — which carries the death penalty for the most serious acts — the state is signalling it will bypass political negotiations and move directly to prosecution and military action.

The warning came with a condemnation of recent attacks against the Popular Mobilisation Forces, the umbrella group for paramilitaries, by the US and Saudi Arabia after alleged drone strikes on oil infrastructure inside the kingdom. The Iraqi government and armed groups have denied the attacks and asked Riyadh to offer evidence.

The coalition “condemned the attacks that targeted units of the Iraqi Armed Forces and the martyrdom of a number of its members". It did not name the US and Saudi Arabia. At least 20 fighters have been killed, including five Iranian military advisers, and dozens injured, according to the PMF.

The statement reflects mounting pressure on Baghdad to rein in Iran-backed armed factions that have claimed responsibility for rocket and drone attacks on US bases in Iraq, Syria and Jordan as well as several GCC countries.

Washington has repeatedly told Iraqi leaders that continued attacks from Iraq will lead to direct US retaliation. With the outbreak of the Iran war in February, US forces carried out a series of air strikes on militia warehouses and command sites across the country. These countries have lodged formal protests after missiles and drones were fired by these groups.

Successive Iraqi governments have promised to confine weapons to the state over the past years, but implementation has stalled amid political resistance from factions.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein at a recent meeting in Jordan on Jerusalem and its holy sites. Photo: Saudi Arabia Foreign Ministry / X Show caption: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan with Iraqi F…

Economic and regional agenda

The coalition meeting also focused on Iraq’s financial situation amid oil export disruptions and threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Mr Al Zaidi reviewed efforts to improve services and implement the ministerial programme, saying the government puts “protecting citizens’ interests at the top of its priorities".

The statement called for diversifying oil export routes, boosting non-oil revenues and fighting waste, smuggling and corruption — issues that have worsened as Baghdad faces delays in salary payments.

Regionally, the coalition voiced support for de-escalation and dialogue. It rejected “the use of force to settle disputes” and said Iraq is ready to play a “positive role in bringing views closer between parties to the conflict” to preserve regional security.

The leadership also discussed developments in neighbouring countries, stressing the need to strengthen border security and combat terrorism, drugs and organised crime. It reaffirmed Iraq’s policy of building relations “on the basis of mutual interests, respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs".

Whether the September 30 deadline is met will likely determine the next phase of US-Iraq security relations, and whether Baghdad can avoid being pulled deeper into the regional confrontation between Washington, Riyadh and Tehran’s allied groups.