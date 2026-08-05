Saudi and Iraqi ministers meet to smooth over drone attack

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iraq expressed a wish for good relations on Wednesday, after the kingdom had said oil sites had been attacked from Iraqi territory.

Saudi Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Fuad Hussein of Iraq held talks while both in Jordan for a meeting about Jerusalem.

It came just over a week after Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted drones launched from Iraqi territory, foiling attacks on oil sites in Riyadh and the Eastern Province.

The US and Saudi Arabia responded with “precision strikes” against pro-Iran fighters in Iraq. At least 20 fighters were killed and dozens injured.

There was also suspicion of Iraqi militants working with Yemen's Houthis, who have recently increased attacks on shipping linked to Saudi Arabia.

Iraq said "innocent Iraqis" were killed in the US and Saudi strikes. But it promised to investigate the drone attacks, after Saudi Arabia called on Baghdad to "take all necessary measures to prevent its territory from being used as a launchpad for aggression".

At Wednesday's meeting the ministers "reaffirmed the depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries", the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

It said they discussed strengthening Iraq's relations with its Arab neighbours, while "ensuring that Iraqi territory and resources are not used as grounds from which acts of aggression are launched". Experts and Iraqi officials who spoke to The National had warned that the exchange of fire could undermine Baghdad's years-long effort to strengthen relations with Gulf states.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry said Mr Hussein and Prince Faisal discussed "strengthening and developing bilateral relations".

It said arrangements were discussed for an Iraqi security delegation to visit Saudi Arabia. Mr Hussein "reviewed the Iraqi government's policy aimed at consolidating weapons under state control".

Meetings between Saudi Arabia and Iraq were once rare. When former Saudi foreign minister Adel Al Jubeir went to Baghdad in 2017 to meet Iraq’s then-prime minister Haider Al Abadi, it was the first such visit since 2003.