Baghdad to investigate Saudi Arabia's claims drone attack launched from Iraq

Iraq's government has ordered an investigation into Saudi Arabia's claim that it intercepted drones launched from Iraqi territory, with Baghdad pledging legal action against those responsible and rejecting any use of the country as a launch pad for attacks.

Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, ordered Iraqi security forces to launch an investigation, military spokesman Sabah Al Numan said in a statement issued late on Monday.

“The Iraqi government reaffirms its constitutional and unwavering commitment to the principles of good neighbourliness and to preventing Iraqi territory from being used as a route or launching point for any attack targeting brotherly or friendly countries,” Mr Al Numan said.

The government is examining the “available evidence and information and will take legal action against anyone proven to have been involved in such acts”, he added.

Baghdad sought to reassure Riyadh of the strength of their bilateral relationship.

“The government further reaffirms that relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are deep-rooted and fraternal, founded on mutual respect, shared interests and the principles of good neighbourliness,” the spokesman said.

A satellite image shows smoke rising from an oil facility in Abqaiq, in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. Reuters Info

“It will not allow any attempt to undermine or harm this relationship and will continue to act with full resolve to protect Iraq’s security, strengthen its sovereignty, and preserve the security and stability of its Arab and regional neighbours,” he added.

Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry on Monday said its air defences had intercepted and destroyed several drones targeting its territory from Iraq. The drones were intended to hit oil facilities in Eastern Province and Riyadh, but they were destroyed before reaching their targets, it said.

Military spokesman Maj Gen Turki Al Malki accused Iran-backed militias of carrying out the attacks, describing the attempted strikes as “terrorist” attacks targeting Saudi energy infrastructure and said the kingdom reserves the right to defend itself and respond “at the appropriate time and place”.

Meanwhile, Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim Al Aboudi announced on Monday that Ukraine-linked cells had been arrested in Iraq. In an interview with a local TV, Mr Al Aboudi said they carried out “limited operations” to attack Iraqi plants, without elaborating.

Riyadh accused of hurling accusations

Saudi authorities have not released technical details on the reported interception or the number of drones involved. No casualties or damage were reported.

The Saudi allegation drew a sharp response from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias that has claimed responsibility for similar attacks. In a statement late on Monday, the group accused Riyadh of fabricating the allegations.

Saudi Arabia “continues to hurl accusations at Iraq”, it said in a statement. “This claim only increases our certainty that hostility toward Iraq and its people is an inherent characteristic of this regime,” it added.

It linked the accusations to Yemen, saying the allegations were “nothing but an attempt to justify the inability to respond to the painful Yemeni strikes that have hit the depth of their infrastructure, for fear of the nature of the upcoming Yemeni response”.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq warned that “any foolish Saudi action will be met with a harsh response that will make them bite their fingers in regret”.

Immediately after Saudi Arabia's announcement, Yemen's Houthi rebels said “a number of targets and sensitive points for the supply and transport of crude oil from eastern Saudi Arabia to Yanbu [in the west] were targeted by a number of drones”.

The Iran-aligned group's military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said the attacks came “in response to the Saudi enemy’s drones breaching Yemeni airspace”.

A Houthi supporter holds up a weapon during a rally against a year of Saudi-led air strikes, in Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2016. Reuters Info

Last week, the Houthi rebels claimed attacks on Aramco facilities in the Saudi cities of Jizan and Yanbu after announcing a blockade on Saudi shipping that risks worsening the economic fallout of the US-Iran war.

Sensitive moment

The Saudi announcement comes at a sensitive moment for Iraq-Saudi relations. The alleged incident was reported just days before Mr Al Zaidi is scheduled to visit the oil-rich kingdom.

It also comes amid heightened regional tensions after the US and Israel launched a war on Iran in late February. Since then, Iran-backed armed groups across the region have stepped up operations against US interests in Iraq, several Gulf states, Jordan and Syria.

Baghdad faces a difficult balancing act: maintaining sovereignty and ties with Gulf Arab states while managing powerful Iran-backed armed factions that operate inside Iraq but often act independently of state command.

The government’s statement on Monday reflects that pressure. By ordering a formal investigation and promising legal action, Baghdad is seeking to demonstrate to Riyadh and other Gulf capitals that it takes the allegations seriously and is asserting state authority over armed groups.

Iraqi officials have in recent months emphasised economic integration with the Gulf, including electricity grid links and trade corridors, as part of Iraq’s strategy to reduce reliance on Iran.

Saudi Arabia, for its part, has been increasingly vocal about security threats emanating from Iraq. Riyadh hosts critical oil facilities in Eastern Province that were previously targeted by Yemen’s Houthis.