Syria says preliminary probe ties Damascus bomb cell to ISIS

Syrian authorities said they arrested the cell responsible for recent bombings in Damascus and that preliminary investigations have shown it was affiliated with ISIS.

“Preliminary investigations into the members of the cell involved in the July 7 Damascus bombings have shown that the cell was affiliated with ISIS," Ahmad Al Dalati, head of internal security in the Damascus countryside, told Syrian state-run Ekhbariya TV.

Two explosions rocked the Syrian capital on Tuesday during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron. Two explosive devices were detected by Syrian security forces but exploded before they were dismantled, state news agency Sana reported. The devices were “primitive”, the agency quoted the Interior Ministry as saying.

Interior Minister Anas Khattab said earlier on Thursday that the cell responsible for the bombings had been arrested and that their identities would be revealed once investigations were completed.

The suspects were arrested during raids across four neighbourhoods in Damascus and nearby areas.

“We are under no illusions regarding the risks – though they are under control – or the determination of certain groups to prevent Syria’s full return to the community of nations,” Mr Macron had said after the attack. Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara said Mr Macron had shown “bravery” by issuing a statement immediately after learning of the blasts and vowed to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Tuesday's blasts came just days after another bombing in the capital. Ten people were killed and more than 20 others were injured last week in a bomb blast at a cafe near the Palace of Justice.

Security forces arrested the cell responsible for the latest bombing in Damascus. Photo: Sana Info

No group has claimed responsibility for either attack.

The country is seeking to recover from a 14-year civil war that ended with the removal of former president Bashar Al Assad in December 2024, with Mr Al Shara taking power. Attacks in Damascus have been relatively rare since then. A car bomb killed one Syrian soldier and injured at least 23 people outside ​a Defence Ministry building in May.

A church bombing blamed on ISIS killed 25 people in June last year in one of Syria's worst attacks since the end of the civil war. ISIS declared war on Mr Al Shara's government in February, calling it illegitimate because of its links with Turkey and the US.