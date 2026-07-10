Why security remains Syria's main challenge

The bombs that exploded not far from the Damascus hotel used by Emmanuel Macron during the French leader’s official visit to Syria this week were a startling reminder of the violent turmoil that ordinary Syrians have had to live with for years.

To his credit, Mr Macron’s decision to proceed with the first trip to post-Assad Syria by an EU head of state was welcome but it was more than a show of personal resolve. It revealed an understanding that engagement with fragile states cannot be postponed indefinitely in the hope of perfect conditions. In Syria’s case, isolation has tended to deepen the country’s instability, hardening divisions among its people and generally prolonging suffering.

There is no question that risks exist – bombings in the heart of the Syrian capital attest to that. Two officials speaking to The National on Wednesday said the Syrian authorities suspect remnants of the former regime of having carried out the attacks so as to disrupt the prosecution of Assad loyalists as well as the country’s international rehabilitation.

This underscores the central challenge facing Syria’s leadership under President Ahmad Al Shara. It goes without saying that dignitaries should be protected during tightly managed visits. However, ordinary Syrians also deserve to go about their lives without fear. Building everyday law and order remains a key priority for Mr Al Shara’s team.

There are signs that Syria’s leadership is building the kind of institutions that can deliver security and accountability. Last week, public trials began for cases related to last year’s deadly violence in Sweida, the scene of some of the worst clashes in the country since the downfall of the Assad regime in late 2024. Hatem Al Naasan, who leads Syria’s national committee investigating the Sweida events, said the proceedings aimed to “establish the facts and hold accountable anyone proven responsible for any violations ... regardless of their position or the side to which the acts are attributed”.

Quote A motorcade can move forward despite the sound of explosions, but a whole society cannot

For Syria’s government, progress will be ultimately judged by the gradual normalisation of daily life. Investors and diplomats will look for evidence that such violence is becoming rarer, not merely contained. This presents Damascus with a complex challenge: yes, security must be restored but reverting to the repressive practices that contributed to the country’s civil war in the first place would be a mistake. Heavy-handed measures could deliver short-term calm, but they could also entrench grievances that undermine long-term stability in a diverse society.

There is no quick fix for this problem. Reform of Syria’s security sector must be grounded in transparency and the rule of law – and that takes time. However, Mr Al Shara has some powerful allies on his side, and US President Donald Trump’s commitment this week to begin the process of de-listing Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism is an important boost for Damascus.

Diplomatic engagement, including high-profile visits, signals openness and progress. But it is not a substitute for stability. A motorcade can move forward despite the sound of explosions, but a whole society cannot. Syria’s future will depend less on the optics of big announcements or photo ops and more on the painstaking work of rebuilding institutions that can deliver security, justice and opportunity for its people.