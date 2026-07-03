Syrian minister Al Shibani receives hero's welcome in Lebanon's Tripoli

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani was carried on the shoulders of supporters through the streets of Tripoli in a highly symbolic moment that illustrated the shift in relations between Lebanon's Sunni heartland and Syria since the downfall of Bashar Al Assad.

Hundreds of people gathered along the entrances to Tripoli and outside Dar Al Fatwa, the city's highest Sunni religious institution, waving Syrian flags and chanting slogans in support of Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara and Mr Al Shibani as his convoy arrived.

The Foreign Minister attended a meeting with Tripoli Mufti Sheikh Mohammad Imam, Akkar Mufti Sheikh Zaid Bakkar Zakaria, Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, politicians, Christian and Muslim clerics, and business leaders.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Al Shibani described the visit as a "gesture of loyalty" to the people of Tripoli. "I want to thank the people of Tripoli for their warm welcome. This visit is a gesture of loyalty to them, as they stood by the Syrian revolution," he told Lebanon's National News Agency.

Tripoli has long been regarded as Lebanon's Sunni political and religious stronghold. During Syria's civil war, the city became one of the strongest centres of support for the uprising against Mr Al Assad's regime. Thousands of Syrian refugees settled there, while many residents openly backed the armed and political opposition to Damascus.

The visit also highlighted the Syrian government's efforts to deepen ties with Lebanon while distancing itself from the policies of the Assad era.

Since Mr Al Shibani arrived on Thursday, Lebanese officials who met him have said he assured them that Damascus has no intention of returning to the decades-long policy of influencing Lebanon's internal affairs. Political sources said Syria was not interested in pursuing the idea floated by US President Donald Trump that Syrian forces could take on Iran-backed militia Hezbollah.

Mr Mitri said Lebanon and Syria were linked by "common interests, mutual respect and trust" and announced that both sides had signed an agreement establishing a Syrian-Lebanese Higher Committee earlier in the day. He added that the Syrian leadership sought to engage "with all Lebanese without interfering in Lebanon's internal affairs".