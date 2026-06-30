Goals and gunfire: Brazil's World Cup win sparks armed clashes between football fans in southern Lebanon

At least six people were injured after an argument between supporters of the Brazil and Germany football teams escalated into armed violence in southern Lebanon on Monday evening.

The confrontation in the village of Wadi Jilo, near Tyre, happened as Lebanon reels from months of relentless fighting in southern Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah.

Residents said they initially feared the fragile ceasefire between the two sides had been shattered as the sound of gunfire rang out. But the shots were linked to a clash between football fans during Brazil’s match against Japan, after the South American side scored a late winning goal.

The dispute broke out between people watching the match and escalated into a physical confrontation. Gunfire was later heard and ambulances took the injured to hospitals in Tyre.

The incident also happened just before Germany suffered shock defeat to Paraguay on penalties.

Although Lebanon has never qualified for the World Cup, neighbourhoods and villages across the country are often decorated in the colours of adopted national teams, while giant flags hang from apartment buildings and cars parade through the streets to celebrate victories.

Lebanese fans of Brazil to celebrate the World Cup victory over Japan. Getty Images Info

The overwhelming majority of supporters traditionally divide their loyalties between Brazil and Germany. Brazil enjoys particularly deep affection because of the large Lebanese diaspora in the South American country.

The intensity of those rivalries has repeatedly spilt into violence. During previous World Cups, clashes between supporters have erupted across the country, occasionally turning deadly. Decades after the end of the 1975-1990 civil war, firearms remain widespread across Lebanon.