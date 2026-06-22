US-Iran talks and MoU explained: What happened and what’s next?

What happened

The first round of high-level US-Iran talks aimed at reaching a durable peace have concluded at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland, near Lake Lucerne. The session ran through the night and ended on a more stable note than it began, despite a turbulent opening marked by sharp political rhetoric and conflicting accounts of progress.

This round follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreed on last week that established the framework and enabled the current negotiations.

Mediators Qatar and Pakistan issued a joint statement early on Monday saying the talks in Switzerland took place in a “positive and constructive atmosphere” and that “encouraging progress” had been made. They said the parties agreed to a framework for continuing negotiations rather than a final breakthrough.

The opening phase was strained by:

Israel’s unrelenting attacks on Lebanon

Iran's IRGC threat to shut the Strait of Hormuz

Public warnings from US President Donald Trump

Disputes over the status of negotiations and steps for implementation

What we know so far

1. A 60-day roadmap

The parties agreed on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final deal within 60 days. The roadmap is not a final agreement, but a structured timeline for continued negotiation.

2. New oversight structure

A high-level committee will supervise the process, receive regular reports from chief negotiators and co-ordinate working groups focused on:

Nuclear issues

Sanctions

Monitoring and dispute resolution

3. Technical negotiations continue

Delegations are expected to remain in Switzerland for further technical-level talks this week, focusing on detailed implementation issues.

4. Crisis management mechanisms

Two key new mechanisms were agreed to:

A direct communications line between the parties to reduce the risk of escalation in the strait, a critical global shipping route

A de-confliction cell involving Lebanon, aimed at preventing further military escalation and ensuring compliance with a cessation of hostilities framework

5. Focus on maritime security

The strait featured heavily, with the communication channel designed to prevent miscalculations and protect commercial shipping after repeated threats to close the waterway.

What happened politically during the talks?

The negotiations were overshadowed by external pressure:

Mr Trump issued sharp warnings to Iran, including threats of further military action if proxy groups in Lebanon continued their activity and if the strait were closed again

The Swiss talks were attended by, from left, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, White House envoy Jared Kushner, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US Vice President JD Vance. Getty Images Info

Iranian negotiators reportedly reacted strongly to the comments, with conflicting accounts of whether they briefly paused participation. US officials insisted talks continued throughout the night despite tensions.

Vice President JD Vance, who led the delegation from Washington, described the process as “messy”, but framed it as the beginning of a longer technical negotiation rather than a breakthrough moment.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi presented a more optimistic interpretation, said there was progress on sanctions relief, frozen assets and export waivers – claims not reflected in the mediators’ official statement.

Market reaction

Financial markets interpreted the outcome as a reduction in escalation risk. Brent crude oil fell below $80 per barrel, continuing a broader decline from earlier war-driven highs.

What we don’t know

Several major issues remain unclear:

Whether the claimed concessions such as sanctions relief, asset releases and export waivers are real, partial, or disputed

How binding the 60-day roadmap is in practice

Whether both sides are equally committed to the technical process or using it as leverage

How a sidelined Israel will react to the direction of the talks

The actual status of implementation steps linked to Lebanon and maritime security

Whether internal political pressures in Washington and Tehran will disrupt the process before the next phase concludes

If the communication channel in the strait will be sufficient to prevent escalation during ongoing tensions

The bottom line

The talks did not produce a final agreement, but they did establish structure where none existed before: a 60-day negotiation window, new oversight mechanisms and crisis-control channels for two of the most sensitive flashpoints – the strait and Lebanon.

Whether this becomes a pathway to de-escalation or just a pause in a wider confrontation now depends on whether both sides follow through during the next phase of technical negotiations.