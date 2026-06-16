Swiss resort favoured by movie stars and world leaders to host US-Iran deal signing

The signing ceremony to halt the US-Iran conflict, which has rattled the global economy and claimed lives, stands in stark contrast to the serenity and tranquillity of the location, nestled in Switzerland's central canton of Nidwalden.

The US and Iran are set to sign the highly anticipated preliminary agreement on Friday at the luxury Burgenstock resort, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs told The National.

The agreement is expected to bring another pause to the war for at least 60 days, restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and establish a framework for negotiations on a broader peace deal covering Iran's nuclear programme, frozen assets and other key issues.

“For several days now, the FDFA has been in close contact with the US, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar regarding the possible signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran in Switzerland,” said the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

“At this stage, the signing is scheduled for Friday, June 19, at Burgenstock in the canton of Nidwalden”, it noted, adding that the location was proposed by the Pakistani and Qatari mediators, as well as by the US and Iran.

“Switzerland is acting as a facilitator in this process, creating the practical and diplomatic conditions necessary for this meeting to take place on Swiss territory.”

Perched high above Lake Lucerne in Switzerland's central canton of Nidwalden, the Burgenstock resort is one of the country's most exclusive destinations, surrounded by alpine forests and sweeping mountain views.

The sprawling complex, offering a setting more commonly associated with luxury holidays than high-stakes diplomacy, had hosted heads of state, business leaders and international summits, and is accessible by a combination of boat and funicular railway, adding to its secluded atmosphere.

The Burgenstock is perched high above Lake Lucerne in Switzerland's central canton of Nidwalden,. Mohamad Ali Harisi / The National Info

In 2024 it hosted a Ukraine peace summit attended by Arab states including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Diplomats unveiled a “common vision” for ending the war, but the meeting ultimately failed to invigorate peace talks as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had hoped.

Two decades earlier, a Burgenstock Agreement was signed at the resort in 2002 to end fighting between Sudan's government and rebels in what would later become South Sudan. The truce was negotiated with the help of the US and Switzerland.

In 2004 there were talks at Burgenstock between Turkey and Greece in the hope of reunifying Cyprus before it entered the European Union, a dream of then-UN secretary general Kofi Annan that ultimately went unfulfilled.

Former US president Jimmy Carter, German chancellor Konrad Adenauer and Israeli prime ministers David Ben-Gurion and Golda Meir are among previous visitors to Burgenstock.

The resort is named after the 1,128-metre mountain on which it sits. Beyond politics, luminaries from Hollywood have also spent time at the resort, which today consists of 30 buildings and complexes with 67 residences. It was redeveloped by Qatar's Katara Hospitality in a nine-year project completed in 2018.

Actress Audrey Hepburn married her first husband, Mel Ferrer at Burgenstock in 1954. A year later, she was back playing golf at the resort. Sean Connery spent several weeks there in 1964 while filming the Bond movie Goldfinger.

Previous agreements and conferences held at Burgenstock have not always produced lasting results, but diplomats involved in the US-Iran talks say they hope this week's accord will prove different.