Al Shara visits Syria's flood zones after week of mayhem on the Euphrates

Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara visited an area stricken by floods on Friday after days of mayhem caused by surging waters in the Euphrates.

Several children have died, homes and farms were flooded, a bridge collapsed and the military has been called in after heavy rain pushed the Euphrates to its limits in north-eastern Syria. Alerts were also issued in Iraq.

The river's water levels are forecast to reduce in the next two days but the situation remains delicate. Tankers were delivering drinking water, while some water stations were out of action while government workers fortify embankments around them.

Mr Al Shara was visiting Deir Ezzor province with several of his ministers on Friday to "assess conditions and review humanitarian needs", state media said. People living in the affected areas have called for emergency aid and help relocating to higher ground.

The Syrian government recently restored control over Deir Ezzor and Raqqa provinces from the Kurdish-led militia, the Syrian Democratic Forces, that had held large areas of the north-east during the 2011 to 2024 civil war.

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara visited the flood-affected province of Deir Ezzor. Photo: Sana Info

High waters in the Euphrates swept away parts of a bridge. Photo: Sana Info

People were being ferried over the Euphrates in Deir Ezzor after the bridge collapse. Photo: Sana Info

Flood damage

The Syrian navy was called in on Friday to supply boats for evacuations. In one case, an earthen bridge over the Euphrates in Deir Ezzor collapsed due to high waters.

People were being ferried from bank to bank while other barriers were reinforced. The high waters also entered a refugee camp, where authorities were accused of failing to provide warnings.

Farmland was flooded in the Deir Ezzor countryside, while homes, a school and a mosque were among the places inundated in Raqqa. Emergency workers from other parts of Syria have been redeployed to the flood zone. University exams were postponed in Deir Ezzor.

Civil defence workers said on Thursday that three children had drowned and another was missing after they went swimming in the flooded Euphrates river in Syria, defying official warnings.

Thousands of families have been affected by the floods in north-eastern Syria. Photo: Sana Info

Water is released from a Euphrates dam in Raqqa province. AFP Info

Flooding in Deir Ezzor has resulted from heavy rain and water being released from dams upstream in Turkey. Photo: Sana Info

Rescue teams said on Friday they saved two more young men from drowning near a bridge. Five people were taken for medical attention.

The flooding follows one of Syria's heaviest rainy seasons in 30 years, with reservoirs filled to more than 97 per cent. Turkey, which lies upstream on the Euphrates, has opened dams to reduce water levels, increasing the flow in to Syria.

Energy Minister Mohammad Al Bashir said on Thursday that Turkish authorities had agreed to reduce flows.