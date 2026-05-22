US widens sanctions to hit Lebanon's powerful deep state

New US sanctions imposed on Lebanese security officials accused of links to Hezbollah – despite not necessarily being members of the group – have struck at the heart of the country's security apparatus.

While America had until recently moved mainly against central Hezbollah political figures – rather than resorting to broad security or economic measures – Washington is taking aim at the wider system that it says helps the militant group to survive.

The US has imposed sanctions on nine people in Lebanon accused of blocking a disputed peace process and impeding efforts to disarm Hezbollah.

Significantly, Washington has for the first time included state security officials accused of supporting the group logistically, as well as two people close to the highly influential Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, who, along with Hezbollah, has opposed Lebanon's US-backed direct negotiations with Israel.

Lebanon is already reeling from international pressure to clamp down on Hezbollah. The US is the most powerful ally of Israel, which is locked in a war with Lebanese militant groug. Fighting has continued despite a ceasefire agreement and Israeli attacks have killed more than 3,000 on Lebanon in recent months. Hezbollah's attacks have killed reportedly more than 100 people in Israel, including soldiers and civilians.

Israel continues to occupy vast areas of south Lebanon and other parts of the Middle East.

The Lebanese Army said it had not been notified of the sanctions against its officers through normal communication channels, adding that its members perform their “tasks with professionalism, responsibility and discipline, and in accordance with the decisions and directives issued by the army leadership”.

“The loyalty of the military is only to the military institution and the homeland,” the army added.

General Security said it "reaffirms its full confidence in its officers and personnel, their strict adherence to laws and regulations," while insisting that anyone who did leak information outside would be investigated.

Some US officials have previously accused the Lebanese army of not taking strong action to clamp down on Hezbollah, especially after Beirut last year began actively enforcing a state monopoly on weapons, aimed at restricting arms to legitimate government forces. Some Lebanese political factions opposed to Hezbollah have levelled similar claims.

Hezbollah said the measures imposed against two Lebanese state security officials, on the eve of dialogue between the US, Israel and Lebanon at the Pentagon, "is a blatant attempt to intimidate our official security institutions and subordinate the state to the conditions of American tutelage.”

An inter-religious group of senior Lebanese Army officers was expected to join the next round of Lebanon-Israel talks next week.

“In practical terms, [the accusations] are not worth the ink with which they were written and will have no effect whatsoever on our choices or on the continuation of the work of the brothers and officials in serving their people and defending their interests and sovereignty,” Hezbollah said.

Opponents have long criticised a deep state in Lebanon that has existed for decades, including the involvement of security officials, which among other things has allowed Hezbollah to operate.

Senior General Security official Brig-Gen Khattar Nasser El Din and Military Intelligence Colonel Samir Hamadi, who heads the branch in Beirut's southern suburbs, were listed for allegedly sharing important intelligence with Hezbollah during the continuing conflict over the past year.

Beirut's southern suburbs are the main area of support for Hezbollah in the capital and many of its top leaders were killed there – although the suburbs, known as Dahieh, are also normally a densely populated, eclectic neighbourhood home to a variety of sects and political leanings.

Both security agencies have long been regarded as having links – at least among some officers – to Hezbollah and its allies. However, military intelligence played a vital role in destroying the group's arms caches in the southern border regions.

During the 1976-2005 Syrian occupation of Lebanon, Damascus held a strong grip over Lebanon's security institutions.

Washington has moved against two senior security officials in the Amal Movement, which is headed by the powerful and long-time ruler of parliament Mr Berri.

As the main political ally of Hezbollah, some US politicians have sought to increase pressure on Mr Berri to make concessions. He serves effectively as Hezbollah's main political ally in negotiations with the US, where his family is believed to have significant business interests, and other stakeholders.

The Amal Movement said the measures against Ahmad Baalbaki and Ali Safawi were “unacceptable and unjustified,” and targeted Amal's political role, which sought to address the national issues affecting Lebanon.

The US State Department said, “if you are enabling” Hezbollah, then “think twice – you will be held accountable”.

The US has previously imposed sanctions on Hezbollah leaders and military commanders, alongside alleged financial supporters.

The American Task Force for Lebanon, a US-based organisation made up of Americans with Lebanese heritage, which has backed efforts to disarm Hezbollah, welcomed the sanctions.

“Efforts to curb illicit financing and corruption are essential to restoring confidence in Lebanon’s institutions, rebuilding a functioning economy, and reinforcing the sovereignty of the Lebanese state.

“These measures should form part of a broader strategy that supports reform, recovery, and long-term stability in Lebanon.”