Body of missing US soldier recovered in Morocco

A Moroccan military search team has recovered the body of a US soldier who went missing near a cliff during a training exercise.

The US Army identified him as 1st Lieutenant Kendrick Lamont Key Jr, a 27-year-old platoon leader in an artillery unit. A second soldier remains missing, and the US Army said search operations are continuing.

Lt Key's remains were found on Saturday in the water along the shoreline in Cap Draa, where he and the second soldier reportedly entered the ocean.

“Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, and all who knew and served alongside him," said Brig Gen Curtis King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defence Command.

Search efforts have involved more than 1,000 US and Moroccan military and civilian personnel, the army said.

The service members were participating in African Lion, the US Africa Command's largest joint exercise between American forces, Nato allies and African partner nations.

The largest part of the exercise takes place in Morocco, involving approximately 5,000 personnel from more than 40 countries.

Defence officials previously told CBS News that the incident was not related to the event. A preliminary report said the group went on a hike when a soldier who was unable to swim fell into the water.