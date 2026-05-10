How injured is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran says supreme leader just has a scratch

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is in good health apart from an injured ankle and a “small crack” behind his ear, an aide has claimed.

Mr Khamenei has not been seen in public, or in propaganda photos, since he was elected in early March to succeed his assassinated father Ali Khamenei.

With US media claiming Mr Khamenei's condition is rather more serious, involving a prosthetic leg and several operations, there are doubts over whether he is in charge in Tehran.

Iranian commentary on the matter was provided by Mazaher Hosseini, head of protocol in the supreme leader's office, who told the Fars news agency that Mr Khamenei had been hit by an explosion.

“His ankle and back were slightly injured. Of course, the damage to his back has healed during this time and his ankle will heal soon, and he is in perfect health,” he said.

“The issue that the enemies were raising about the damage to his forehead is nonsense. It is only a small crack behind his ear that is not visible despite his turban and has been treated. Therefore, he is in perfect health.”

In recent days, Iran's official news agencies have reported on Mr Khamenei meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the head of the country's armed forces, suggesting he is stepping up the performance his duties. They also frequently carry written messages purportedly from Mr Khamenei.

But they have stayed silent on Mr Khamenei's whereabouts. Neither have they published any images of the new leader.

Mr Khamenei's absence from view has led to speculation that he is incapacitated or is in hiding to avoid his father's fate. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said that any new leader would be an “unequivocal target”.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated in February. Reuters Info

US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz suggested on Sunday that Mr Khamenei's injury was delaying peace talks. “I think part of it is that their leadership has been so devastated and so fractured, we know that the new ayatollah, the previous ayatollah's son, has been severely injured. He's in hiding, and he's incredibly difficult to get a hold of,” Mr Waltz said during an interview with ABC's This Week.

Ali Khamenei made occasional appearances at the time of last June's 12-day war, although analysis of the images raised questions about his whereabouts. In peacetime, he regularly appeared in public.

He was killed in an air raid on February 28 – without, according to the Israeli military, having made use of an underground bunker prepared for him in Tehran. Mojtaba Khamenei was elected to succeed him by an 88-member Assembly of Experts.

With senior generals also killed, Iran's armed forces have turned to a “mosaic defence” strategy that devolves power to local commanders, raising questions about how much authority Mr Khamenei is exercising.

The uncertain command was made clear when Mr Pezeshkian said forces had been ordered to stop attacks on neighbours unless Iran was attacked first. Drone and missile strikes on Gulf countries have continued every day since then.