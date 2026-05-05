Kurdistan President calls for inclusive Iraqi government

The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, has called for the country's next government to be inclusive during meetings in Baghdad, before wrapping up a two-day visit to the capital on Tuesday.

Mr Barzani also called for co-ordination between the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdish regional government in Erbil to resolve issues.

He met senior Shiite and Sunni politicians on Monday, including prime minister-designate Ali Al Zaidi, outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and Parliament Speaker Haibat Al Halbousi, after arriving in Baghdad to discuss the formation of the next government following November's general election.

On Tuesday, he met Qais Al Khazali, leader of the Iran-backed Asaib Ahl Al Haq militia whose candidates won 28 of the 329 seats in Parliament. The group is part of the Co-Ordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite parties that is the largest parliamentary bloc.

A statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency said they discussed the political situation in the country, the process of forming the new federal government, and the impact of regional developments on Iraq.

The leaders stressed “the importance of mutual understanding to resolve problems and continued co-operation between political forces to overcome obstacles in order to protect the country’s supreme interests and all its components”, it said.

Mr Barzani had earlier met members of parliament from Iraq's Christian minority and discussed the community's situation and “the political representation of [religious and ethnic] components”.

He stressed “the need for the Christian component to hold a ministerial portfolio in the next cabinet” and for “strengthening the culture of coexistence, tolerance and acceptance of others as a fundamental pillar for stability”, according to the statement.

The leaders agreed on the need to “continue efforts to consolidate partnership and equality, ensuring all components obtain their constitutional rights and entitlements”.

Iraqi prime minister-designate Ali Al Zaidi meeting outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani in Baghdad in April. Reuters Info

Mr Al Halbousi told parliament on Monday that Mr Al Zaidi would submit his government's agenda to the legislature this week. His cabinet line-up “will be presented next week for a vote by the Council of Representatives”, the Speaker said.

Mr Al Zaidi, who was nominated by the Shiite Co-ordination Framework on April 27, has 30 days to present a cabinet to parliament.

After his meeting with Mr Barzani, his office said they discussed “the overall situation in the country and the importance of concerted efforts aimed at forming a national government that includes all Iraqi components and meets citizens’ aspirations”.

Mr Barzani also met the British Ambassador to Iraq, Irfan Siddiq, on Tuesday. They discussed the formation of the new government, his talks with Iraqi leaders and the situation in the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdish Presidency said.

They agreed on the importance of co-ordination and co-operation among Iraq's political parties to form a federal government that “reflects citizens’ aspirations and is capable of facing challenges and protecting the country’s sovereignty”.