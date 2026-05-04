Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani in Baghdad for government formation talks

Nechirvan Barzani, President of Iraqi Kurdistan, was in Baghdad on Monday for discussions on Iraq’s government formation process. During a two-day visit, Mr Barzani is scheduled to hold a series of high-level meetings with senior Iraqi leaders and officials, his office said.

“Discussions are expected to cover the ongoing political process, the formation of the new Iraqi federal government, the state of Erbil-Baghdad relations and a range of other matters of mutual concern,” it added.

Mr Barzani's first meeting was with several senior Shiite politicians, including former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki. Talks with Iraq's largest Shiite parliamentary bloc, the Co-ordination Framework, were scheduled for later on Monday.

Since business tycoon Ali Al Zaidi was selected for the prime ministerial post by the Co-ordination Framework, political parties have intensified negotiations to form the new government – a process that has faced several setbacks in recent months.

On Saturday, Mr Al Zaidi led a Co-ordination Framework delegation to the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. He landed in Erbil, the regional capital, where as well as the President he met Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan, and Masoud Barzani, the former president who is now leader of Kurdistan Democratic Party. He later met Bafel Talabani, the leader of KDP’s rival Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, in Sulaymaniyah.

Prime Minister's Deputy @AliFalihAlzaidy arrives in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, accompanied by a delegation from the Coordination Framework. Info

Mr Al Zaidi sought Kurdish backing and talks covered power-sharing, ministerial portfolios and long-standing Erbil-Baghdad disputes over issue such as budget allocations and oil exports, sources said.

Key hurdles include militia influence and attacks on Kurdistan, oil revenue sharing and budget transfers to the semi-autonomous region. Both Baghdad and Erbil say resolving disputes within the constitutional framework is critical for stability.

Mr Al Zaidi was formally tasked with forming a government on April 27. He has 30 days to present a cabinet that must have the backing of a parliamentary majority.

Government formation talks are unfolding with public backing from Washington. US President Donald Trump has spoken to Mr Al Zaidi and voiced his “strong support”.

“With our help, he won and we want him to do very well,” Mr Trump said. “And I told him that the United States is with him all the way. It was a great victory, the new head of Iraq is somebody that we support very strongly.”

Mr Trump also congratulated Mr Al Zaidi on Truth Social, writing: “We wish him success as he works to form a new government free from terrorism that could deliver a brighter future for Iraq.

“We look forward to a strong, vibrant and highly productive new relationship between Iraq and the United States.” He invited Mr Al Zaidi to visit Washington after the new Iraqi government is formed.

The endorsement marks a shift from January, when Mr Trump threatened to withdraw US support if Mr Al Maliki was designated to form a cabinet.